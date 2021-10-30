After a measure by the states, Petrobras says it does not consider freezing prices

The director of Marketing and Logistics at Petrobras, Cláudio Mastella, said this Friday (29) that the state-owned company does not consider freezing the price of fuel. According to him, the measure would generate a ‘mismatch’ with the international market, which would cause harm to the company.

The leader’s statement, during a press conference, takes place on the same day that the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz), formed by the government and state representatives, approved the 90-day freeze on the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS ) state levied on fuel sales.

“We are not considering freezing prices. Doing so means taking Brazilian fuel off the international price, making the country’s price disconnect. This would lead to two problems: on the one hand, the market with a shortage of supplies or Petrobras having to supply 100% of the market at a higher cost. On top of that, this goes against the legislation and moves to bring more competition and investment to the Brazilian market”, said Cláudio Mastella.

During the press conference, Petrobras president Silva e Luna said in response to the CNN that the measures taken by the company seek to ‘help’ truck drivers, ‘the most vulnerable’, according to the president. He also assured that he does not feel pressured in the position.

“We always monitor carefully and try to be as efficient as possible to help the most vulnerable, truck drivers and those who depend on these products. We also participated in conversations to understand how the congress can improve the situation. We know that the congress and the government are studying solutions, which seek to help truck drivers. And Petrobras is on the lookout. In the sense of feeling pressured, no, but I receive this impact and see how Petrobras can be even more sensitive to everything that is happening”, highlighted Silva e Luna.

Seen as a ‘villain’, in the rising price of fuel, Petrobras made a point of reinforcing its social character. According to the Institutional Relations and Sustainability director, Roberto Anrdenghy stated that the company currently helps maintain 120 projects in 700 communities, including initiatives aimed at environmental protection, community relations, entrepreneurship, children’s education and training of people. “There is no insensitivity, on the contrary. There is a lot of sensitivity”, he said.

They also made a point of asserting that they are one of the biggest, if not the biggest taxpayers in Brazil. In the calculations of the financial directorate, headed by executive Rodrigo Araújo Alves, the estimate is to end the year 2021 having paid R$ 180 billion in taxes.