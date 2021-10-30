After Bolsonaro talks live, Petrobras shares plummet in the US

President Jair Bolsonaro’s (non-party) statement about changing Petrobras’ pricing policy, in addition to stating that the company should have a “social bias” and give up high profits, had an immediate effect: the oil company’s actions in the market international plummeted.

On the Nora York Stock Exchange (USA), after the close of regular trading, Petrobras shares fell 3.8% in the so-called “after hours” – which are trades carried out after the end of the day.

In a live broadcast on social networks this Thursday (10/28), Bolsonaro said he is studying a change in Petrobras’ pricing policy. Currently, the prices of fuel sold by the state-owned company are linked to the exchange rate and the price of a barrel of oil on the international market.

“Petrobras is obliged to increase the price because it has to follow the legislation, and we are trying here to find ways to change the law in this regard, because it is not fair to live in a country that pays for everything in Real, it is a country practically self-sufficient in oil and its fuel price here is pegged to the dollar. Nobody really understands this”, said the president, on the live.

The live broadcast was brought forward by two hours because Bolsonaro travels in the early evening to Italy, where he will participate in the Summit of Leaders of the G-20, a group that brings together the 19 richest countries in the world and the European Union.

Fuel prices in Brazil were controlled for years, especially during the administration of former president Dilma Rousseff (PT). In 2016, under the command of Pedro Parente, appointed by Michel Temer (MDB), the state-owned company started to adopt the import parity price (PPI), in line with the prices charged by Petrobras to the international market.

As a result, the rise in the value of a barrel of oil and the devaluation of the Real against the dollar generated successive increases in fuel costs in the country, which triggered the truck drivers’ strike in May 2018.

“Social bias”

At live, the president also said that Petrobras must have a “social bias” and not need to give high profits to shareholders.

“Nobody is going to break a contract, nobody is going to break anything. I told Paulo Guedes to put Petrobras on the radar of a possible privatization, because if it is a company that exercises a monopoly, it has to have its social bias in the right direction”, he emphasized.

“Nobody wants Petrobras’ money for nothing, we want Petrobras not to be loss-making, obviously, to also invest in gas, not just in other areas. So, we want a Petrobras focused on this, but we need a change in legislation, which goes through Parliament. I repeat: nobody is going to break the contract, nobody is going to invent anything”, said the president.

“But it has to be a company that makes a profit that is not very high, as it has been doing. Because in addition to high profits for shareholders, Petrobras is paying billions of debts from robberies that took place recently at the company, such as those three refineries that were not built”, he concluded.