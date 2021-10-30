After “breathing”, Santos tries to rock against Athletico in the Arena da Baixada

Santos will face Athletico this Saturday, at 5 pm (GMT), at Arena da Baixada, for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship. Fish’s goal is to finally pack in competition.

Peixe got the better of Fluminense and is looking for the second consecutive victory for the first time in Brasileirão. With the three points conquered in Vila Belmiro, Alvinegro left the relegation zone and went to 16th place, with 32 points.

Another goal is to win again away from home. The last triumph was against the lantern Chapecoense, on August 1st, still under the command of Fernando Diniz. All season, Santos only had three victories as a visitor.

Athletico, on the other hand, is on the rise. Already classified for the final of the Sudamericana, Hurricane scored 3-0 at Flamengo in Maracanã and is now in the decision of the Copa do Brasil. In the Brazilian Championship, however, Paraná are in 12th place, with 34 points, and can be surpassed by Peixe.

Without winning for four games in Serie A and relatively close to the relegation zone, Athletico should go full force in their arena. The finals of the Sudamericana and Copa do Brasil against Red Bull Bragantino and Atlético-MG will be on November 21st and December 12th and 15th, respectively.

In the first round, Santos beat Athletico by 2-1, in Vila. It is worth remembering that Hurricane eliminated Peixe in the Brazil Cup.

DATASHEET

ATHLETIC x SANTOS

Local: Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba (PR)

Date: October 30, 2021

Schedule: 17h (from Brasilia)

Referee: Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS)

Assistants: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi and José Eduardo Calza (RS)

VAR: Rodrigo Dalonso Ferreira (SC)

ATHLETIC: Saints; Pedro Henrique, Nicolas Hernández (Zé Ivaldo) and Thiago Heleno; Marcinho, Erick, Léo Cittadini and Abner Vinicius; Nikão (Pedro Rocha), Terans and Renato Kayzer

Technician: Alberto Valentine

SAINTS: John Paul; Danilo Boza, Robson and Emiliano Velázquez; Madson, Vinicius Balieiro, Felipe Jonatan, Marcos Guilherme and Lucas Braga; Angelo and Diego Tardelli

Technician: Fabio Carille

