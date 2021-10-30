After criticism of Mauricio, web recalls Andreoli’s homophobic jokes

After the confusion involving Maurício Souza and the athlete’s homophobic lines, the web decided to revive some old statements by Felipe Andreoli, when the presenter of Globo Esporte also made prejudiced jokes on social networks.

In one of the videos, Andreoli appears making some puns with the words “baitola” and “viagadem” when he says that, in the changing rooms of football stadiums, players used to look at each other naked, for example.

The presenter spoke on the subject on Twitter, this Friday (29/10), and acknowledged his mistakes: “Yes, the print is eternal. Things that were aired, things I wrote and said are documented. Nonsense. What was considered a joke, we now know that it kills. And that’s why it’s a crime. The world has changed, far from enough. But I’m proud to have learned, studied to the point where I can fight and fight on the right side. Andreoli from 2021 is very different from 2010. I want to learn, all the time. Increasingly. I’m here to change and to show that it’s part of the construction of the human being”.

This “attack” on Felipe comes after the presenter commented on the homophobia case involving the former Minas Tênis Clube player Mauricio Souza: “Mauricio, homophobia is a crime, it’s not an opinion. Woods. Did you make this offense on social media that has more than 300,000 followers, then apologize to another one that had 50? It was a cowardly attitude”.

The controversy over Maurício’s name began when the player made homophobic statements about the current Superman’s sexual orientation in comic books. Faced with pressure from fans and sponsors of the volleyball team, Minas ended up firing the athlete.