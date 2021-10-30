After criticizing Maurício for volleyball, Felipe Andreoli is accused of homophobia; Understand · TV News

Felipe Andreoli had his social networks searched after criticizing the behavior of Maurício Souza, a volleyball player who made homophobic comments on Instagram. This Friday (29), internet users sought posts made by the presenter of Globo Esporte São Paulo ten years ago to accuse him of being a hypocrite for putting himself against the athlete’s posture.

At the beginning of the evening, the hashtag #ExposedDoAndreoli led the ranking of the most talked about topics on Twitter and already had more than 31,000 publications. The campaign won the support of federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) and councilor Nikolas Ferreira (PRTB-MG).

In posts made by politicians, alleged prejudiced tweets written by Andreoli in the past were shared. “For me, you have the look of someone who eats Traveco, but without prejudice. Go deep into the champion”, the journalist reportedly posted on August 4, 2012.

“Congratulations to all of you, women in Brazil and around the world. You are our joy! Can you imagine a world without women? We would all be homosexuals”, wrote Andreoli on March 8, 2010.

Does Twitter not help in the campaign #ExposedDoAndreoli against racism and homophobia? Allowing posting only 4 prints per tweet is not enough. pic.twitter.com/mL4904Gc7a — Eduardo Bolsonaro🇧🇷 (@BolsonaroSP) October 29, 2021

Nothing will be hidden. #ExposedDoAndreoli — Nikolas Ferreira (@nikolas_dm) October 29, 2021

Andreoli has already deleted your pure love tweets? It was bad. 😂 #ExposedDoAndreoli — Jouberth Souza (@Jouberth19) October 29, 2021

understand the case

The controversy surrounding Maurício Souza began on October 15th. After DC Comics announced that, in the comics, the new Superman is bisexual, the athlete criticized the company’s creative decision. “Oh, it’s just a drawing, it’s no big deal. It’s going to see where we’ll end up”, said Souza at the time.

Douglas Silva, representative of the LGBTQIA+ community in sport, commented on the news: “Funny that I didn’t turn straight seeing male superheroes kissing women. If an image like that worries you, sorry, but I have something new for yours fragile heterosexuality. There will be kissing, yes. Thanks DC for thinking about representing all of us and not just a part.”

“Nowadays, right is wrong and wrong is right. Don’t depend on me. If you have to choose a side, I take the side that I think is right! I stick with my beliefs, values ​​and ideas,” Souza said in one indirect to Silva.

The case gained momentum on social networks, and sponsors of the Minas Tênis Clube, in which Souza played, asked the entity to take “appropriate measures”. The athlete was removed and then fired from the club.

In Globo Esporte on Thursday (28), Andreoli gave his opinion on the case. “Mauricio, homophobia is not an opinion, it’s a crime, man, it kills! You made this offense on social networks, where you have 300,000 followers, then apologized in one where you have 50? Cowardly attitude,” said the owner of the sports.

“Another thing, this issue is not political. You were not fired from Minas because you are conservative, right-wing or religious, or because of the sealing of the internet. You were fired from Minas because you were homophobic and, by the way, did not regret it. Homophobia is a crime and is not respected,” concluded Andreoli.

