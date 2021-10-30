After detonating Maurício Souza, Globo presenter has homophobic speeches rescued on the Web | Sport



Felipe Andreoli criticizes Maurício Souza’s homophobic act – Reproduction/Editing

Felipe Andreoli criticizes Maurício Souza’s homophobic actReproduction / Editing

Published 10/29/2021 18:00

Rio – After going viral by detonating the posture of volleyball player Maurício Souza, who was fired from Minas after making a homophobic comment, presenter Felipe Andreoli had prejudiced speeches rescued by the Web. Internet users searched for old tweets and excerpts from the extinct CQC program, from which the journalist was part of it before going to Globo, to point out that he was inconsistent in attacking the athlete.

“Homophobia is not an opinion, it’s a crime. Kills. Did you make this offense on social networks where you have more than 300,000 followers and then apologize in one where you have 50? Cowardly attitude. Another thing: this issue is not political. You weren’t fired because you’re conservative, Christian or right-wing, or because of internet lactation. You were fired because you were homophobic and apparently you didn’t regret it. Homophobia is a crime,” Andreoli said about Mauritius live on “Globo Esporte” .