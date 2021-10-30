After her resignation, Cissa Guimarães is applauded by É de Casa presenters · TV News

Cissa Guimarães received a tribute from É de Casa colleagues this Saturday (30). The program’s hosts applauded the friend and praised the veteran. The 64-year-old presenter was fired from Globo after more than four decades of contract.

At the end of the attraction, Ana Furtado commented on the actress’ departure from the network. “Now I want to pay tribute to our dear friend Cissa Guimarães. We all want to send a very special kiss to you, who lived here with us in this house for six years. You helped us build this program, which has your DNA”, began JB de Oliveira’s wife, Boninho.

“Why are we talking about Cissa? She won’t be here with us anymore, but her light stays with us in our Home. Cissa, we love you, very lucky for you and buckets of light, always. I love you! Until next Saturday,” explained the presenter.

“Tender kiss, thank you for all the teachings. If you need me, I’ll call to get affection, because I know that love is not lacking in this heart. A round of applause for Cissa Guimarães”, asked Manoel Soares.

Then, images of the veteran were placed in the morning. “I kiss you in your heart, lots of light. Thank you for your generosity and for so much love,” said Talitha Morete. “Thank you for everything. May you continue to spread a lot of borogodó,” added Tati Machado.

The program, then, ended with the applause of Globo employees. See the repercussion of the tribute on Twitter:

Missed the Light of Cissa Guimarães in the #ÉDeHome. It will take away a lot of the shine from the program, not discrediting those who stay. — Vera Regina 🌹🇧🇷 (@vera_regina14) October 30, 2021

Q ugly farewell to #it’s home for Cissa Guimarães….at least there had to have been a video of her saying goodbye…it even seems that the woman died….Q HORROR — JLEC (@XXJLeoXX) October 30, 2021

Cissa Guimarães is no longer part of Globo’s staff. And at the end of the #AtHome the news of his departure was identical to the news of the companies when an employee is dismissed.

The news was given by the director’s wife!

Every company is the same 😁😁 – Who seeks finds? He thought! (@juju_santos0510) October 30, 2021

And this tribute with slow scenes to Cissa Guimarães in É DE CASA, she died? — carlos (@eitacarlossp) October 30, 2021

How cute the tribute they paid to Cissa Guimarães #ÉDeHome — Hugo Oliveira (@jughbr) October 30, 2021

Cissa Guimarães fired from Globo

The presenter’s agreement has expired and will not be renewed. The station’s press office confirmed the journalist’s dismissal. In a note sent to TV news, Globo highlighted the long partnership with Cissa. The group pointed out that future projects with the artist may occur, but in the company’s new work patterns, with contracts valid only for the work.

On Friday night (29), Cissa thanked the affection received from fans after the news of her resignation. “Mine people Honey! I am receiving a very beautiful wave of love and very special messages! I am so grateful to each of you. Let us always go together on our road of light. Love and Faith Always! And lots of light!” she wrote in her Instagram profile Stories.

