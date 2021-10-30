After making homophobic publications, Maurício Souza gains 1.5 million followers

posted on 10/29/2021 23:30 / updated on 10/29/2021 23:30



Celebrating the increase in followers, Maurício sent an indirect message to a former teammate – (credit: Reproduction/Instagram)

After losing a spot at Minas Tênis Clube and in the Brazilian volleyball team, player Maurício Souza seems to be investing in a new profession: that of influencer. The player’s homophobic posts made him jump from 200,000 Instagram followers to 1.7 million in less than a week.

Last Thursday night (October 28), when it reached 700,000 followers, Maurício published a video thanking them for their support and throwing a hint. “I had 200,000 followers and now I have 700,000. And, thank God, I didn’t have to play samba on the bed or parade on the court to gain respect and admiration from you.”

Internet users believe this is an indirect for the player Douglas Souza, of the Brazilian team, who is openly gay. Douglas was successful at the Tokyo Olympics by sharing videos behind the scenes of the competition, where he appeared dancing in rooms and parading on the courts.

Mauricio’s homophobic publications caused friction with Douglas, who criticized his former teammate. “Funny that I didn’t turn straight seeing male superheroes kissing women. If an image like that worries you, I’m sorry, but I have something new for your fragile heterosexuality. There will be kissing. Thank you DC for thinking of representing us all and not just a part,” posted Douglas on social media.

understand the case

The controversy began when Mauricio made an Instagram post criticizing DC Comics’ announcement that the new Superman, son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, is bisexual. “A is just a drawing, it’s no big deal. Go to this one and see where we’re going to end up…”, commented Maurício Souza, when republishing the image of the comics’ publicity.

After pressure from sponsors, Minas decided to fire Maurício. “We do not accept homophobic, racist manifestations or any manifestation that violates the law. The association emphasizes that the player’s opinions do not represent the beliefs of the socio-sporting institution”, the team wrote in a statement.

Support from the Bolsonaro family

If, on the one hand, Maurício was condemned by the publications, on the other, he received a lot of support, including from President Jair Bolsonaro and his sons. “Impressive, isn’t it? Everything is homophobia, everything is feminism,” the president commented in an interview. Maurício Souza is an avowed supporter of Bolsonaro and has already been received by him at the Palácio do Planalto.

Flávio Bolsonaro also defended Maurício. The senator said the player had been removed “just for exercising the right to freedom of expression”, and asked followers to boycott Fiat and Gerdau, which he classified as “those responsible for the persecution” of the athlete.

On Thursday (10/28), 20 congressmen representing LGBTQIA+ causes filed a representation against Maurício with the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG).

But the player was not intimidated. Maurício made a new post this week with Superman, but this time in an image where the hero appears kissing Wonder Woman.