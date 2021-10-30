After more than 40 years, Cissa Guimarães is out of Globo

After the LeoDias column exclusively revealed that Cissa Guimarães was outside the command of É de Casa, TV Globo sent an official statement. In the text, the broadcaster informs that the presenter is leaving the global cast. “’É de Casa’ says goodbye to Cissa Guimarães, who leaves Globo after a happy and successful partnership of more than four decades. The actress and presenter, who has been in charge of the morning since her debut in 2015, continues to open doors at Globo for future projects on our multiple platforms, but in a new model of partnership”, says the statement.

The text also contains a brief statement by Cissa about the end of her relationship with the network: “I was very happy in this marriage of more than 40 years. And that’s what I’m going to take: the good partnerships, the immense learnings, the happy, emotional and shared moments that have gone down in history – mine, the audience and TV Globo. My gratitude lives there, in this beautiful feeling and in this life that we built together”.

Actress and with a notable stint at the now extinct Video Show, Cissa Guimarães was part of the original lineup of presenters at É de Casa, alongside Tiago Leifert, Zeca Camargo, Ana Furtado and André Marques. Now, only Ana remains at the post.

