After skipping the vaccine queue, Wesley Safadão and Thyane deny the MP’s agreement and the agency decides

This Thursday, 28, Wesley Safadão, his wife Thyane Dantas, and the producer Sabrina Tavares they denied an agreement offered by the Public Ministry of Ceará (MPCE) so that the investigation opened against them for skipping the line for the vaccine against covid-19 was closed.

The agreement was requested on October 14 by the three of them, but the MPCE’s condition was not accepted. The agency offered the payment of a sum of money to a social organization so that the criminal investigation could be closed.

This Friday morning, 29, the singer spoke about the subject in stories, on Instagram. He said that the agreement was not accepted because the agency wanted him to find himself guilty of the irregular vaccination and pay an amount of R$1 million.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t reach an agreement for two reasons: First: They wanted me to plead guilty; Second: They wanted me to pay an amount equivalent to almost a million reais, and for an ordinary citizen the value is infinitely lower”, he wrote .

According to the musician, the refusal to make the payment was not because the amount would be donated to a social organization. He also denies that he missed the vaccination line and that “he only took the vaccine elsewhere because he was instructed” in this way, due to the crowded place of origin.

“I’ve always been very transparent with my audience. If I thought I was doing something wrong, or committing a crime, do you really think I would publish it? Of course I’m very sad about all this, I know I was wrong, whoever knows me knows my heart and I say again: I would never do something like that if I knew it was wrong,” he said.

“I apologize to the population of my city, of my country, today I really saw that I was poorly advised about getting vaccinated in another place, they told me that there was no problem with this change and I believed. I really was misguided. I know I was wrong and I want to be treated like a citizen and not the way they want to treat me,” he concluded.

O state got in touch with the Public Ministry of Ceará who stated that the proposal was 360 minimum wages for Wesley, 360 minimum wages for Thyane and 25 minimum wages for Sabrina. Then, the three offered the payment of the sum of 50 minimum wages. Check the note sent by the body in full:

“The Public Ministry of the State of Ceará, represented by the prosecutors who are members of the GT-Covid, informs that, on the morning of Thursday, 28, a hearing was held with Wesley Oliveira, Thyane Dantas and Sabrina Tavares, all accompanied by a lawyer, for the purposes of the Agreement on Non-Persecution of Criminal Law (ANPP).

The Agreement is part of the MPCE procedure that investigates an alleged case of “leapfrog” in the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 by the three suspects in Fortaleza on July 8, 2021. The MPCE offered the proposal to pay a cash benefit 360 minimum wages for Wesley, 360 minimum wages for Thyane and 25 minimum wages for Sabrina, so that the total amount is allocated to a public or private entity with social destination.

Each amount was calculated by the Public Ministry considering legal parameters and an estimate of the economic-financial capacity of each investigated. However, the offer was not accepted by the three and, in counter-proposal, the investigated offered the payment of the amount of 50 minimum wages, which was also not accepted by the MPCE.

The facts that justified the ANPP proposal involve not only Wesley and Sabrina’s vaccination, but also Thyane’s vaccination, which was not even scheduled for that day, but benefited from the diversion of one of the vaccine doses. In addition, in order to benefit the vaccination of the singer, wife and advisor, the MPCE investigates alleged movement of sectors of the Municipal Health Department (SMS) of Fortaleza so that outsourced employees could facilitate the vaccination of those investigated.

The suspicion of involvement of SMS servers and third parties is investigated in the same procedure and the MPCE will designate a date in November for ANPP purposes. As for the Penal Non-Persecution Agreement, the Criminal Procedural Law requires that, for the conclusion of the agreement, there is a detailed confession of the facts, so that the MPCE did not require a declaration of guilt from the investigated, but the legislation itself determines this in article 28- That of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Considering the public nature of the investigation, the Public Ministry did not accept the request for confidentiality of a possible confession proposed by the suspects. Finally, in the case of an agreement, and considering that the criminal investigation procedure has not been closed, negotiations can still be carried out. However, until this Friday morning, 29, the defense of the three investigated did not present any new proposal. If there is no agreement, the process will continue for analysis by GT-Covid, which will assess the next steps.”

understand the case

On July 8 of this year, Thyane Dantas jumped the vaccination line. She was 30 years old and, at the time, the municipal vaccination calendar provided for the application in people aged 32 years or more. She has not yet commented on the case.

Wesley Safadão and producer Sabrina Tavares were scheduled to be vaccinated on the same day at the Ceará Events Center, but they went to another vaccination station in a mall. Sabrina didn’t make any statement either.

At the end of September, the Civil Police of Ceará indicted Safadão, his wife and five other people for the crimes of embezzlement and violation of sanitary measures. The singer’s producer was indicted only for the crime of violation of health measures. According to investigators, the combined sentences can reach 13 years in prison.







Wesley Safadão pronouncement on Instagram Photo: Instagram/ @wesleysafadao / Estadão





Wesley Safadão pronouncement on Instagram Photo: Instagram/ @wesleysafadao / Estadão





Wesley Safadão pronouncement on Instagram Photo: Instagram/ @wesleysafadao / Estadão