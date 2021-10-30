Again? After elimination at the Worlds, Bufoni nudges Kelvin Hoefler

The atmosphere within the Brazilian skate team is still not the most harmonious. After qualifying this Friday (29/10) at the Skate Street World Championship, skateboarder Letícia Bufoni used social media to give Kelvin Hoefler, a Brazilian Olympic medalist, a “nudge”.

After Kelvin’s elimination from the qualifiers, Letícia made a publication to snipe her partner without mentioning him by name.

I thought I was the only one who did the job… but apparently….. 😬 — Leticia Bufoni (@LeticiaBufoni) October 29, 2021

Bufoni’s phrase refers to a statement by the medalist, who, in an interview with podcast Podpah, stated that his teammate had gone to the Olympics to “do a function”. According to him, Letícia was not focused on the dispute and, therefore, the two did not keep much in touch. In another interview, Hoefler called Letícia a gossip.

The two did not get good results in the Street League Skate qualifiers, in the Arizona stage played this Friday, and were left out of the finals. In the feminine, Rayssa Leal, Pâmela Rosa and Gabi Mazzeto will represent Brazil in the final. In men’s, Lucas Rabelo and Felipe Gustavo were the Brazilians classified. The finals will be played this Saturday (10/30).

