Aging leads health plans to change business strategy – 10/29/2021 – Market

Brazil will be an increasingly older country. The change in the age structure of the country is inevitable, according to a study by Ipea (Institute for Applied Economic Research), released on the 13th.

The survey pointed out that, in 2010, the Brazilian population totaled 194.7 million people and, in 2100, it should drop to 156.4 million. In between, the proportion of elderly people, which was 7.3%, can reach 40.3%, a period in which the percentage of children and young people up to 15 years of age is likely to drop from 24.7% to 9%.

Increased life expectancy, lower infant mortality rate and lower fertility rate contribute for these projections to become reality. With this, health plans will have to deal with more beneficiaries who possibly suffer from chronic diseases and who require continuous care.

“The older you are, the greater the use of the health plan”, says José Cechin, superintendent of the IESS (Institute for Supplementary Health Studies).

For Cechin, in this scenario, the trend towards vertical integration of health plans is natural, with institutions becoming owners of all fronts of medical care, such as clinics, laboratories and hospitals.

“Vertical integration increases competitiveness,” he says, citing Prevent Senior as an example, which was the protagonist of one of the scandals pointed out by Covid’s CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry).

Focusing on the elderly public, the operator gained space with the sale of plans at competitive prices (monthly fees at R$800). But he saw his image crumble with the accusations of administration of the “kit covid” (medicines without proven efficacy to control the disease) in patients, without the consent of their families, in addition to fraud in the death records.

As it has a vertical structure that controls the entire process, CPI understood that transparency in this type of vertical operation is more difficult. But for the market, mergers within the sector are a trend of no return to face the scenario of increased spending on an aging population.

“In a vertical structure, the plan controls the doctor’s ‘penny stroke'” says Eduardo Nishio, an analyst at Genial Investimentos. It refers to the number of tests that are ordered by clinics and medical specialists.

According to Nishio, proof that verticalization is in the focus of this market is the recent announcement of a merger between two large groups, GNDI (NotreDame Intermédica) and Hapvida – the latter also targeted by the CPI, due to the underreporting of deaths by Covid and prescription of hydroxychloroquine.

“The merger tends to be accepted by Cade [Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica], because the two plans have little overlap, concentrated in the state of Minas Gerais,” he says.

Fernando Ferrer, analyst at Empiricus, agrees. “Although Cade spoke in September regarding the case, considered complex, we expect the approval of the union to come out in the first quarter of 2022, with some ‘remedies’, to correct the overlap,” he says.

With this, the first major national player will be formed, uniting the strongest regions of GNDI (Northeast and Midwest) with those of Hapvida (Southeast and South). To date, no plan has achieved national coverage. “They already operate plans with competitive prices and will be able to bring more SUS users to their base,” says Ferrer.

Rodrigo Crespi, an analyst at Guide Investimentos, highlights the conflict of interest between a hospital and a health plan. “For the plan, the ideal is that accidents do not occur. For the hospital, admissions must occur so that it has revenue”, says Crespi, recalling also large hospitals and diagnostic services also operate under the mantra of verticalization. “The group Rede D’Or and Dasa are proof of that”.