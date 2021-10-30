Agriculture was responsible for generating 195,000 jobs in Brazil

The Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil (CNA) announced that, between January and September this year, agriculture and cattle raising created 194,99 thousand formal jobs. This represents an increase of 87% compared to the same period last year, when 104,400 vacancies were created.

The jobs created this year represent 8% of total jobs with a formal contract in Brazil (2.56 million). The data are from the new Caged (General Register of Employed and Unemployed), released by the Ministry of Labor.

Meanwhile, sectors such as services and commerce, in the first nine months of 2020, accumulated losses of 382,242 and 307,444 jobs, respectively, compared to last year.

In September alone, agriculture and livestock generated 9,084 jobs, with emphasis on the Northeast region, which generated 11,059 jobs.

The North and Midwest also had a positive balance of 1,075 and 466 jobs, respectively. On the other hand, jobs were closed in the South (-39) and Southeast (-3,477) regions in the month.

Pernambuco was the state with the largest generation of jobs in the sector, with the creation of 5,957 new jobs, followed by Rio Grande do Norte (1,634), Sergipe (1,589) and Alagoas (1,105). In ten units of the federation, there was a negative balance, the main ones being: Minas Gerais (-2,361), São Paulo (-881), Maranhão (-638) and Paraná (-446).

According to the organization, among the activities that most contributed to the creation of new jobs in September are the cultivation of sugar cane (4,896 jobs), soybeans (2,857), grapes, with 2,567 jobs, the creation of cattle for cutting, with 1,283 new jobs and the cultivation of melon, 1,175 vacancies.