Aline Mineiro says she got ringworm from pee pee from pedestrians; learn how to avoid

Aline Mineiro, peon of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), made an alert about the mess in the headquarters bathroom. According to the ex-panicat, she has already caught ringworm in her foot because of the urine of other pedestrians.

“Friend, can I give you an alert? I caught ringworm in my foot there, Val also got a problem with her toe because people pee there. Everything happens there, understand? My foot, I never had anything. Put on slippers”, he said , while Valentina Francavilla approached the bathroom stall.

According to dermatologist Natasha Crepaldi, professor of medicine at UFMT (Federal University of Mato Grosso) and member of the AAD (American Academy of Dermatology), human urine is usually sterile and does not transmit fungi or bacteria. That is, pee does not transmit ringworm. But there is really a great risk of getting the disease in the box. “What happens is that the humid region of the bathroom is more susceptible to fungal proliferation, due to the humidity and low light, being a place of frequent contamination”, he explains.

Rosane Orofino, coordinator of the Department of Mycology at the SBD (Brazilian Society of Dermatology), highlights that fungi that have human beings as their habitat, called anthropophilic, survive well on the invisible scales of the skin, especially on the feet. “Places where we go barefoot, such as collective showers, locker rooms, swimming pools and gym mats can transmit the fungus through contact, causing dermatophytosis — known as tinea, ringworm, athlete’s foot or chilblains,” he explains.

According to Crepaldi, the use of lysoform (a type of disinfectant) is recommended for cleaning bathrooms and other environments in which many people are barefoot. “The product can also be used to rinse socks and to splash inside shoes.”

What is ringworm?

Ringworms are infections caused by the overgrowth of fungus that can affect the skin, scalp, nails and wetter areas of the body. They are more common on hairless skin, such as feet, and in the groin. They can also occur on the neck, face, arms, hands, chest and legs. Ringworm does not forgive the lack of hygiene care, such as not drying well in the folds and between the fingers, which must be done with a towel or a cold dryer.

Types of Ringworm

Pityriasis versicolor: it presents clinically as white, scaly patches that can be grouped or isolated. They usually appear on the upper arms, torso, neck and face. Occasionally, they may appear as dark or reddish spots, hence the name versicolor.

Tineas: they manifest as red patches with a scaly surface, growing from the inside out, with well-defined edges, presenting small blisters and crusts. The main symptom is itching.

Candidiasis: it can manifest in different ways, such as whitish plaques on the oral mucosa, common in newborns (“thrush”); fissured lesions in the corner of the mouth (angular cheilitis) more common in the elderly; red plaques and fissures located in the natural folds (inframammary, axillary and inguinal), or involve the female genital region (vaginitis) or male (balanitis), causing itching, red spots and whitish vaginal discharge.

Onychomycosis: usually the nail detaches itself from the bed and becomes thicker. There may also be a change in color and shape.

Chilblain

Chilblain is a ringworm that manifests itself on the skin of the feet, usually between the toes, but it can affect any other part of the body, such as the groin and scalp — in these other places, it will have another name, however

The disease results from the proliferation of fungi, such as dermatophytes (Trichophyton rubrum, in 70% of cases), which proliferate very easily, especially in humid and stuffy environments.

If you are an athlete and have already linked one of the names of the disease to the practice of sports, know that for its development, the sum of two factors is necessary: ​​the presence of the fungus and the predisposition to develop it.

Stepping barefoot in contaminated places or sharing shoes with people who have ringworm can trigger chilblains. But other situations also lead to infection:

Have your toes very close together;

Staying for a long time with the same footwear;

Sweating excessively on the feet (hyperhidrosis);

Wear shoes without socks;

Fail to change socks every day;

To neglect the hygiene of shoes;

Do not dry your feet properly after showering.

How do I know if I have a chilblain

The best known sign of chilblains is that crack that settles between the fingers, reddening the skin, and which can even bleed. However, it is quite common to affect the soles and sides of the feet, which leads to desquamation – fine to coarse – which is sometimes interpreted as dryness, which may or may not be accompanied by itching.

Prevention

Only use the material itself when going to the manicure

Always dry yourself very well after showering, especially in the creases, such as the armpits, groin and toes

Avoid prolonged contact with soap and water

Avoid walking barefoot in places that are always damp, such as changing rooms, saunas and swimming pool feet washes

Do not wear wet clothes for a long time

Do not share towels, clothes, hairbrushes and caps, as these objects can transmit diseases

Do not wear closed shoes for long periods and opt for wider and ventilated shoes

Avoid very warm and tight clothes and those

Wear cotton socks, which are able to absorb moisture, and only put them on when making sure your feet are dry.

Adopt the use of antiseptic talc. The amount should be enough so that when you get home at night, there is still a little talcum between your fingers

How to treat chilblains

The treatment will correspond to the severity of the condition and the type of fungus identified, as well as the possible presence of other diseases. Doctors generally recommend topical (ointments, liquid solutions) and even oral (tablets) antifungals. Most people experience relief from symptoms within a few days, and usually within two weeks the problem is resolved. But beware: the therapy may take longer and even ineffective if behavioral changes are not adopted with the feet and shoes.