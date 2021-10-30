Alpargatas shares (ALPA4) leads Ibovespa losses after balance sheet, but BBI maintains a positive outlook for the share

SAO PAULO – Even amid rising profits and sales in the US standing out, the shares of Alpargatas (ALPA4), owner of Havaianas, registered a sharp drop after the result. At 12:58 pm (Brasilia time), assets fell 8.47%, to R$ 39.53.

According to Bradesco BBI, Havaianas’ sales volume was in line with the estimates of the company’s analysts, but with some differences.

Net revenue grew 12.7%, from R$943.5 million a year ago to R$1.062.9 billion in the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The increase in Brazil was even higher, 13.9%, surpassing the 5% high estimate of the house, while the international market grew 8.3% in net revenue, this point disappointing the bank’s projections.

However, in terms of volume, sales in Brazil advanced only 1.1% and abroad 23.4%. In total, the volume of items sold grew 1.7%, to 69.477 million, reaching 186.451 million in the year.

Ebitda, on the other hand, was slightly below analysts’ estimates due to pressure on gross margin, something that has become a significant concern for investors.

However, analysts assess, the results proved resilient (although a little lower than expected). At

In the end, the profit of R$ 155 million was 6% higher than their estimate.

Bradesco BBI highlights that, despite believing that the results would be neutral for the company, there could be some disappointment as the international business did not present stronger numbers. Sales volume rose 8% compared to the third quarter of 2019, slowing down from the 18% rise in the first half.

However, in-house analysts maintained a purchase recommendation and an optimistic view for Alpargatas, given the strong history focused on 1) international growth, 2) optimization of mix and price in Brazil, and 3) margin expansion, driven by points 1 and 2 , as well as productivity and efficiency gains. The target price dropped from R$63 to R$58 due to a slightly higher discount rate.

For BBI, although these results do not represent a catalyst for the call, the investment thesis remains on the right track. Analysts point out that stock multiples are not low, but they are reasonable for a quality stock that we expect to deliver a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for 20% net income between 2021 and 2024, plus of being a stock that provides a safe haven in the midst of today’s most volatile market.

