Although repealed, Bolsa Família ‘significantly’ reduced poverty, says government advice | Economy

Although the government has decided to replace Bolsa Família by Auxílio Brasil, the Council for Monitoring and Evaluation of Public Policies (CMAP) assessed, in August of this year, that the program ended this Friday (29th) “has successfully reduced poverty in Brazil in a significant way”.

This Friday (28) was the last day of payment of installments of Bolsa Família (video below), created in 2003 and revoked by the government through a provisional measure. The same measure instituted the Auxílio Brasil — formally scheduled to start in November.

End of an era: Bolsa Família makes last payment today

The CMAP, whose purpose is to assess public policies, is coordinated by the Ministry of Economy. The Civil House, linked to the Presidency of the Republic, and the Office of the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU) are also part of the council.

In evaluating the Bolsa Família, the council informs that it is the largest cash transfer program in the world, and that “the lowest poverty lines have the greatest effects. [de redução]”.

Furthermore, it also considers that Bolsa Família “stands out positively as one of the programs with the best targeting, with a low inclusion and exclusion error in relative terms”. And that it has “a positive effect” on the education and health of children and adolescents.

“However, in terms of its impact on poverty, the PBF [Programa Bolsa Família] it performs on average compared to its peers,” says the CMAP report, adding that the “results indicate that there may be room for improvement.”

Therefore, the Board recommended valuing (increasing) the benefits and preserving their real value over time (correction for inflation); in addition to reducing “exclusion errors” (persons entitled to the benefit, but who end up excluded).

The government promises to start paying Brazil Aid as early as November, but, according to journalist Andréia Sadi’s blog, President Jair Bolsonaro admitted to allies that he has another option: decree a new state of calamity and extend emergency aid (video below).

Published on August 10, the MP for Auxílio Brasil expires at the beginning of December, if not voted on. MPs are an instrument with the force of law. They take effect immediately after being published by the Presidency of the Republic. But they have to be voted on by deputies and senators within 120 days.

Once emergency aid ends — the latest payments are scheduled for Nov. 19 — more than 22 million will be without benefits.

Asked by the g1, the Ministry of Economy clarified that one of the objectives of the evaluations carried out within the scope of the Public Policies Monitoring and Evaluation Council (CMAP) is to “identify points for improvement of public policies”.

“Auxílio Brasil is in line with CMAP’s spirit of improving the program, even though it already works well,” he added.

The ministry did not respond, however, if the exchange of Bolsa Família for Auxílio Brasil, as proposed by the government, has electoral objectives. It also did not analyze the proposed new program. “The assessment did not include the analysis of Auxílio Brasil,” he added.

The Ministry of Citizenship, responsible for the Auxílio Brasil proposal, assessed that the new program establishes criteria that will “strengthen and expand the social protection network, in addition to creating opportunities for emancipation for the population in a vulnerable situation”.

“This work takes into account a series of programs that already exist, not only Bolsa Família (PBF), with measures that will more effectively achieve the mission of overcoming poverty and minimizing the effects of socioeconomic inequality in the country,” he informed .

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, Auxílio Brasil “modernizes, simplifies and makes the basic benefits of income transfer more transparent.”

O g1 he also got in touch with the Palácio do Planalto, which had not responded until the last publication of this article.

In a hearing this week at the Chamber of Deputies’ Participatory Legislation Committee, Elias de Sousa Oliveira, president of the National Collegiate of Municipal Social Assistance Managers, assessed that Auxílio Brasil reverses the logic of the benefit.

“Auxílio Brasil brings a funny concern with the exit door, and not with inclusion”, he declared.

At Bolsa Família, he said, people seek assistance to include their children in school and get places in the public system.

At Auxílio Brasil, according to Sousa, the government is studying giving families — as long as they already have formal employment — access to “vouchers”, so that children can enter private day care centers.

Márcia Lopes, a professor at the State University of Londrina and former minister of National Development and Fight against Hunger, also participated in the public hearing and criticized the end of Bolsa Família, with its replacement by a program that, in her view, has no rules yet. clear defined.

For her, the provisional measure of Auxílio Brasil was imposed by the government, since it was not discussed with the National Council of Social Assistance and with the tripartite commission that has state and municipal managers.

And that, if approved, Auxílio Brasil will replace a “consistent” program (Bolsa Família) and well evaluated for something doubtful.

“Nobody knows how much the families will receive. They say R$400, but Bolsa Família has a series of internal benefits. It considers who is a child, who is young, the family composition. Of course, we defend that the value should be greater than the Bolsa Família, because it has not been updated since 2016,” said Márcia Lopes.

For Telma Castello Branco, representative of state councils for Food and Nutritional Security, the Auxílio Brasil MP has electoral objectives and represents an attack on the participation and mobilization of civil society.

In her opinion, the proposal disrupts consolidated programs with clear rules, such as Bolsa Família and the Food Acquisition Program (PAA).