América-MG vs Fortaleza: see where to watch, schedule, guess and lineups – Play

Elimination in the Copa do Brasil is page turned in strength. With no time for regrets, the Tricolor turns its focus entirely to the main objective of the season, the Series A of the Brazilian Championship, and takes the field at 9 pm this Saturday (30), to face the America-MG, at the Independência stadium, in Belo Horizonte.

The duel is of great importance for Juan Pablo Vojvoda’s team. The competition is funneling, reaching the final stretch, and it is necessary to maintain the regularity presented so far in the last ten rounds.

Thus, it will be possible to continue in the G-4 and also forward the dreamed and unprecedented vacancy in the Libertadores Cup, which is so close to being enshrined.

For that, the Lion of Pici sticks to the good moment. In the last seven games, there are five wins and two defeats, with the detail that they beat the last three opponents in a row (Grêmio, Chapecoense and Athletico-PR) and also accumulate three straight wins in away games (Sport, Fluminense and Chapecoense) .

lineup

Defender Marcelo Benevenuto is the holder of Fortaleza with Vojvoda, but will embezzle the team Photograph:

Leonardo Moreira / Fortaleza

The Argentine coach will make changes in the team in relation to the team that entered the field to face Atlético-MG, for the Copa do Brasil.

Two positive returns: defender Marcelo Benevenuto and midfielder Lucas Lima, who could not play in the Copa do Brasil, are again available. Besides them, Tinga is recovered and is also an option. The trio may soon appear in the starting lineup.

On the other hand, midfielders Lucas Crispim and Yago Pikachu are still in the medical department. The shirt 10 is out with a muscle injury, while Pikachu is still recovering from a shoulder injury. Besides Robson, who is still recovering from a sprained right ankle.

America-MG

Marquinhos Santos goes to the 2nd game in charge of América-MG Photograph:

Mourão Panda/America

Opponent of Fortaleza, América-MG fights for another goal in Brasileirão. With 35 points, it occupies 10th place in the table and seeks to increase its advantage over the relegation zone. In the last round, they beat Santos 2-0, in Vila Belmiro, in a game that marked the debut of coach Marquinhos Santos.

Coelho holds the 3rd best campaign in the 2nd round and has been growing in competition. Even so, he will adopt a cautious stance against the Pici Lion.

Throughout the week, Marquinhos Santos organized training focused on the players’ defense skills. América is looking to intensify its marking power, as Fortaleza is known for its offensiveness and is among the teams that finish the most in the Brasileirão.

TECHNICAL DATA SHEET | SEE TIME, WHERE TO ATTEND AND LOCATION

Competition: Brazilian Championship – 29th round

Date: October 30, 2021

Time: 21 hours

Location: Independência Stadium, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

Broadcast: Premiere, Rádio Verdes Mares and Diário do Nordeste Real Time

Referee: Flavio Rodrigues de Souza (SP)

Assistants: Daniel Luis Marques (SP) and Fabrini Bevilaqua Costa (SP)

lineups

America-MG

Matheus Cavichioli; Patric, Eduardo Bauermann, Ricardo Silva and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho and Alê; Felipe Azevedo, Ademir and Fabrício Daniel. Technician: Marquinhos Santos

strength

Marcelo Boeck; Ederson (Tinga), Marcelo Benevenuto and Titi; Edinho, Ronald (Ederson), Felipe, Lucas Lima (Matheus Vargas) and Lucas Crispim; David and Romarinho. Technician: Juan Pablo Vojvoda