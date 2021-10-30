Ana Maria Braga posted rare photo of her grandson after being discharged

Recently, Ana Maria Braga was discharged after being under observation at the hospital for a domestic accident.

In her Instagram account, the presenter showed that everything is fine. Ana shared a photo of her four-month-old grandson Varuna. In the image, the little one appears hugging a rag doll.

“Great grandson, good grandma and talented mom (who made the doll) well too. Warm and happy home”, she wrote in the caption.

See+: Ana Maria Braga launches dubbing challenge in video application

REMEMBER THE ACCIDENT

On the afternoon of Sunday, October 24, Ana Maria Braga was admitted to the Beneficência Portuguesa Hospital, in São Paulo, accompanied by family members. She had a domestic accident and had to be rushed to the scene.

Ana Maria had a fall in the kitchen of her house and ended up hitting her head, needing to be kept under observation. But the presenter has already been discharged and is at home.

MAIN NEWS:

A Fazenda 13: After Tati Quebra Barraco leaves, who deserves to win the reality show?

Farm 13: ‘It was horrible’, Tati laments elimination

Maurício Souza blames ‘Turma da Lacração’ for dismissal

Mc Gui’s Volta da Roça has fireworks in A Fazenda 13

Felipe Andreoli detonates Maurício Souza: ‘Coward!’