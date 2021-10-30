Ana Maria Braga’s Instagram exhibits a show of “cuteness” after leaving the hospital

Top Stories

On Friday (29), the team training from the website Prime Diary brings information about: a presenter Ana Maria Braga (72) posted a photo of her 4 month old grandson, hugging a rag doll at home, revealing relief and peace for being in the warmth of home, accompanied by people he loves. She says:

“Great grandson, good grandma and talented mom (who made the doll) well too, warm and happy house”.

Everyone knows how good it is to get home after a hospital stay, and no one better than Ana Maria Braga to talk about it.

Some fans melted in front of so much “cuteness” and made delicious comments: “Oh how cute! Amen friend! Great recovery”, “Maravilhosa, Aninha. Thank God! Everything is fine with you”, “Beautiful grandson, the doll was charming”.

This is the second time that Ana Maria Braga leaves the program in 2021

Ana Maria Braga was discharged from Hospital Beneficência Portuguesa last Tuesday (26), where she was hospitalized since Sunday (24). Although it hasn’t been a long time, nothing beats being at home in the warmth of the family.

All this because the presenter had a fall in the kitchen at home on Sunday. Although she did not have any fracture, the doctors chose to keep her in the hospital for some tests, including a CT scan.

With the emergency, the program “More you” was aired with the presentation of Fabrício Battaglini and Talitha Morete during the days of absence of the presenter.

At the beginning of last July, Ana Maria Braga stayed away from the “More you” for being infected by covid-19, even after taking two doses of the vaccinated one, as the vaccine is no guarantee against the coronavirus. However, it can help with the intensity of the disease.

So much so that, on July 19, the presenter was back in charge of the program.

Who tends to watch the “More you“ was scared to see Fabrício as a presenter, but the Ana Maria posted a video at the hospital, explaining that she was fine, a little congested, but that she was taking care of herself, that she would be quieter during the recovery period.

The good thing about the story is that Ana Maria is doing well and had time to celebrate with his team the 22nd anniversary of the program.

