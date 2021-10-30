And if Flamengo wins? And if it gives Atlético-MG? See how the fight for the title in Brasileirão can be | brazilian series a

When the hand of the clock points to 19:00 (GMT) this Saturday, Flamengo and Atlético-MG will be on the field, at Maracanã, for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship. A game of running points, but with the biggest knockout face and potential to be decisive in the competition.

Flamengo, fifth place, and Atlético-MG, leader, are separated by 13 points in the table: 59 to 46. Rubro-Negro lost the vice-leadership after being defeated by Fluminense in the last round, but is still Galo’s closest rival in the overall tournament – ​​they have two games in hand.

Therefore, this Saturday’s clash is seen by many as a sort of early final for the Brasileirão. And do you know what the scenario will look like for each team depending on the result? See below:

If the title is already close for the Minas Gerais team, a victory at Maracanã against the main competitor leaves Galo with a hand even closer to a cup that hasn’t come for 50 years.

A victory puts Galo 16 points more than the rival from Rio. In this scenario, even if Flamengo wins the two fewer games they have against the Minas Gerais team, they will be ten points away – a difference they will need to take in at least four matches.

Games that are still missing:

Guild (house) – late departure

America-MG (home)

Corinthians (home)

athletic (outside)

youth (home)

Palm trees (outside)

Fluminense (house)

Bragantino (house)

Bahia (outside)

Guild (Outside)

If a defeat makes Rubro-Negro practically say goodbye to the chances of winning the Brazilian Nationals for the third time in a row, a victory leaves, at least, the most viable scenario for a historic dash.

Defeating Galo, Flamengo cuts the distance between the teams to ten points, and, if they also win the two games they have, they can reach the final stretch of the competition with just four points less, a number much more possible to be taken away.

Games that are still to come:

Athletic (outside) – late departure

Atlético-GO (home) – late departure

Chapecoense (outside)

Bahia (house)

São Paulo (outside)

Corinthians (home)

Inter (outside)

Sport (outside)

Ceará (house)

saints (house)

Atlético-GO (outside)

*Grm (outside) – late departure yet no date

In a scenario of equality at Maracanã, whoever has the most points in the table, of course, takes the best shot. Galo would remain with 13 points more than their rival from Rio, and even with two games less, Flamengo would have a very difficult life for the title.

At a minimum real distance of seven points, it would be necessary a perfect run from Rubro-Negro, and an oscillation that Galo hasn’t had yet in the competition.