André Marques leaves the command of No Limite and Globo makes changes after fiasco

Even with the ratings fiasco this year, the On the edge will return to air in 2022, but with changes and without André Marques. The survival reality, however, will be reformulated and will stay on the air for longer.

Unlike the 2021 edition, which had a cast made up of celebrities, bringing back ex-BBBs, the new season will be made with anonymous participants. With this, Globo will return to the origins of the format.

Longer duration

In the next year, o No Limit will have a greater number of episodes and will be aired twice a week. The reality show will be aired on Tuesdays and Thursdays, totaling 20 episodes. The deleted chat shown on Sundays will remain and will count for 10 more episodes.

The change happened because Globo evaluated that the exhibition once a week compromised the program. The idea is that airing twice a week will be able to engage viewers. In addition, the attraction will have new features in the format.

The transmission will continue to be carried out on the pay channel Multishow, in addition to Globo. According to the network, seven out of ten people rated the show’s past season as great.

Change after fiasco

What worried Globo and what made it change the format to 2022 was the performance of the 5th season, which marked the return of reality to programming after years off the air.

The overall average audience of No Limite 2021 was 17.5 points, an index considered low for the first track of the line of shows, which has a goal of 20 points.

Furthermore, the repercussion was less than expected. After the phenomenon that was BBB21, Globo’s expectation is that the survival program would surf the wave of reality shows during the pandemic and fall in the favor of the public. But it was a shot in the foot.

André Marques out of No Limite

One of the points criticized in the 2021 season of the program was André Marques. The public was dissatisfied with the presenter’s performance in front of the format.

And Globo seems to have not been satisfied with André either. He will not return in the next season of the attraction.. Although he appeared in the images of No Limite at the launch of the new features for 2022, the show will have a new presenter next year.

Globo still acts with caution to define the new presenters of its formats. In addition to No Limite, the station will also have to define who will present The Voice Brasil in place of Tiago Leifert. For now, André Marques is confirmed in charge of The Voice+.