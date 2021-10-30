Aneel reduces tariff flag for beneficiaries of social programs

posted on 10/29/2021 7:50 PM



(credit: Reproduction/Internet)

Starting in November, beneficiaries of the social tariff will pay their electricity bills with amounts related to the yellow flag. The announcement was made by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) this Friday (10/29). For other consumers, the flag in force in the period will be the Water Scarcity, in the amount of R$ 14.20 for each 100 kWh consumed, which will remain in effect until April 2022.

“The additional tariff flags on the electricity bill of consumers who are entitled to the Social Electricity Tariff follow the same discount percentages that are established by consumption range. This means that low-income families, enrolled in the Social Tariff program, pay the brands with the same discounts they already have on tariffs, from 10% to 65%, depending on the consumption range,” said the agency’s statement.

Beneficiaries of the social tariff are those registered in the Federal Government’s Single Registry for Social Programs. The rule is that these people earn less than half the minimum wage. The elderly, over 65 years of age, and people with disabilities, beneficiaries of the Benefit for Continuous Provision of Social Assistance (BPC), can also apply for the discount.