Angelo returns to the starting lineup at Santos after almost three months of expectations and hope of the fans | saints

Forward Angelo will start at Santos this Saturday, against Athletico, at Arena da Baixada, for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Back to the starting lineup after almost three months, Ângelo will enter the field under great expectations from the fans amidst the bad moment experienced by Marinho, suspended for the third yellow card.

Angelo, even, is used to living with this climate. The boy is considered one of the greatest promises of the team for the coming years, he is only 16 years old and tends to stand out when he is used, but he lost space in recent months.

The boy started the current season as a starter. Under the command of Ariel Holan, from Argentina, Ângelo showed why he carries so much hope from fans and within Santos. He stood out with beautiful individual plays, dribbling and good performances.

Naturally for a 16-year-old, Angelo wavered. When Fernando Diniz arrived at Santos, the striker began to have a less frequent presence in lineups.

Angelo has 32 games for Peixe this season: 14, almost all as a starter, were under the command of Ariel Holan, who stayed at Santos only from late February to early May. In all, there were 803 minutes on the field.

With Fernando Diniz, Ângelo’s space practically disappeared. Despite having played only one game less (13), the boy was on the field for 292 minutes, as he entered, most of the time, in the second half.

Fábio Carille hasn’t used Angelo much either. So far, there are 65 minutes in four games played.

– We have to be wise to, at this moment, not throw so much responsibility on young people. I’m being very careful with this. Angelo is not 17 years old, soon I will have Kaiky. They are promising young people. We have to be wise to know how to use them at the right time – said Carille, recently.

Marinho’s suspension, however, made room for Angelo to start for the first time in the Brazilian Championship. The boy will start playing alongside Lucas Braga and Diego Tardelli in Santos’ attack this Saturday.

Santos will play against Athletico with: John Paul; Danilo Boza, Robson Reis and Emiliano Velázquez; Madson, Carlos Sánchez (Vinícius Balieiro), Felipe Jonatan, Marcos Guilherme and Lucas Braga; Angelo and Diego Tardelli.