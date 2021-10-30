Anitta rebuts accusations of plagiarism in new single: ‘Everything authorized’ | celebrities



Rio – Anitta spoke out after being accused of plagiarism in her new single, “Quiero Rumba”, a partnership with Dímelo Flow and Chimbala. Soon after the release of the track, this Friday (29), internet users noticed the similarity between the song and the funk “Rap das Armas”, produced by DJ Marlboro, who won Brazil by integrating the soundtrack of “Tropa de Elite ” (2007) in the voices of the duo MC Júnior and Leonardo.

In its Instagram Stories, Poderosa ended the controversy and clarified that it had permission from DJ Marlboro to create “a retelling” of the original hit. “There are a lot of people accusing me of plagiarism. Guys, it’s not plagiarism, it’s really a version, a retelling of ‘Arms Rap’. I asked permission, obviously, before releasing it, to DJ Marlboro. Everything’s authorized, the percentages straightly divided,” he declared. “Let’s stop complaining and listen, because it’s very good!”, the 28-year-old singer snapped.

In addition to celebrating the release of “Quiero Rumba”, the producer of “Rap das Armas” also made it clear that there is no tension between him and Garota do Rio. “Thank you talented, powerful, enterprising and internationally recognized Anitta, for the moral and the always recognition and preservation of its origins”, he wrote in a publication on social networks.

“Before anyone starts to stir up discord with misinformation, Anitta did ask for the necessary authorizations and gave this new song the credit due to the original authors, Júnior and Leonardo of the song ‘Rap das Armas’, which is also a soundtrack for the film ‘Tropa of Elite'”, guaranteed DJ Marlboro, who continued:

“While others in the Tupinikim lands who were born yesterday, and do not reach Anitta’s feet, they think they can appropriate and use other people’s songs without the proper authorization and credits to the original authors, and lie saying they asked for withdrawal to refuse to give Recognition to these, tries to deceive people saying that it is a tribute, I repeat, tributes do not pay the bills of those being honored. No one will ever see as ‘homage’ the appropriation of the rights of others”, pointed out the artist.

