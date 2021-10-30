Anonymous trader transforms R$ 40 thousand into R$ 25 billion with Shiba Inu By CriptoFácil



Anonymous trader turns R$40,000 into R$25 billion with Shiba Inu



The strong appreciation of () led several investors to pocket large profits. However, an anonymous trader managed the feat of turning $8,000 into a fortune of $4.45 billion.

According to Etherscan, the portfolio has no less than 70.2 trillion SHIB. The trader started acquiring the cryptocurrency on August 20, when he made a purchase of 70.1 billion SHIB. The biggest operation, however, involved the purchase of 24.2 trillion, carried out on 6 September.

In addition to the cryptocurrency-meme, the trader also owns token fractions from the Uniswap exchange as well as 2.53().

In reais, the amounts correspond to R$45 thousand and R$25 billion, respectively. Although the trader’s identity is kept secret, his operations were disclosed by Morning Brew.

This wallet bought roughly $8,000 of $SHIB last August. It’s now worth $5.7 billion. From $8,000 to $5.7 billion in roughly 400 days. We may actually be looking at the greatest individual trade of all time. pic.twitter.com/LtdgQ83bKP — Morning Brew (@MorningBrew) October 27, 2021

Shiba Inu enters Top 10

Main rival of (), SHIB and its “inspired” staged a real war between the so-called memecoins. The two cryptocurrencies performed excellently, in terms of price, throughout the week.

However, SHIB ended up getting the better of it, as up to the closing of this text it has registered an increase of 164.29% in the last seven days. On the other hand, DOGE operates at an increase of “only” 20.19% in the same period, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

As a result, SHIB’s market value more than doubled and made the cryptocurrency one of the ten most valuable in the market. SHIB ranks 9th on the CoinMarketCap list, one position above its rival DOGE.

In other words, for the first time in history two cryptocurrencies-meme occupy the Top 10 in market value. Over 2020, SHIB accumulated an impressive appreciation of 80,364,512.2%.

Whales dominate SHIB offer

However, the optimism with the SHIB hides a risk factor, which is the high concentration of the cryptocurrency. According to a study by Into The Block, of the 549 trillion SHIBs in circulation, 439 trillion – 80% of the supply – are in the hands of small addresses.

Just one of these addresses holds 420 trillion SHIB, about 70% of the total current supply. With such a level of concentration, the possibility of price manipulation is very high. A simple eviction of tokens by one of these portfolios can strongly impact the market.

When such moves occur, small investors tend to suffer the biggest losses. Therefore, SHIB’s maxim is being viewed with caution by virtually the entire market.

36 portfolios holding 80% of SHIB’s offering. And you thinking you’re smart. — Ray Nasser (@RayNasser123) October 28, 2021

