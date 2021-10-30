Antonio Conte asks for R$ 137 million per season from Manchester United, says newspaper

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been swaying as Manchester United manager, especially after the team’s recent poor results in the Premier League. With an eye on the market, the club has put Antonio Conte as the preferred name to replace the Norwegian, but the Italian’s “salty” request may curb demand.

According to reports this Friday (29) the newspaper ‘The Sun’, Conte would have been approached by the board of the Red Devils and would have asked for no less than 21 million euros (R$ 137 million, at current prices) per season. Per month, that figure would be 1.75 million euros, extremely high by today’s standards.

The trend, therefore, is for United to stay for a while longer with Solskjaer, who is considered a legend of the club and one of the favorite names of the team’s fans. Recently, even after the 5-0 loss to Liverpool at Old Trafford, he took pictures with fans and signed autographs on the way out of the stadium.

Antonio Conte is 52 years old and is currently without a club after his contract with Inter Milan ended in July this year. Last season, he was crowned Italian champion with the Nerazzurri, ending Juventus’ long hegemony in the tournament.