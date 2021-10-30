Anvisa calls the PF after a death threat that would have been sent by an anti-vaccine father

National Health Surveillance Agency called in the Federal Police to investigate a death threat to the agency’s directors. The threat was sent by e-mail and would be from a father who refuses to vaccinate his son. CNN had access to the message with threatening content sent this Thursday to all directors of Anvisa and employees of the Department of Education and Health of Paraná, state where the alleged author of the e-mail lives.

In the message, the man informs his name and CPF and states that he will migrate his son to homeschooling – a homeschooling modality that is not approved by federal law.

The author of the e-mail states that if there is approval by Anvisa of the experimental vaccination in children from 5 to 11 years old, he will not allow the child to go to the school environment. And he threatens: “making it very clear to those responsible, from top to bottom: whoever threatens, whoever threatens my son’s physical safety will be killed”. For him, vaccination would be a threat to the child’s integrity, despite research around the world that attest to the need for immunization. In a mocking tone, he warns: “I’m notifying you in writing because I don’t want to complain later.”

So far, Anvisa has not expanded the age range for vaccination against the coronavirus for younger people. The analysis has been technical. In August, the agency barred the vaccination of children and adolescents with Coronavac due to lack of data. In November, it is expected that Pfizer will also submit an application to include the vaccination of young people in the package insert.

CNN tried to contact the author of the email. There was no response. Through social media, he declares himself anti-socialism. We also sought out the Paraná Health and Education Departments to find out what steps will be taken and we await the answer.

In a statement, Anvisa classified the fact as serious and informed that it immediately officiated to the police authorities and the Public Ministry, at the Federal, State and District levels, among others, to adopt the appropriate measures.