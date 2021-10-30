Anvisa directors receive death threats to deny use of covid vaccine in children – Health

BRASILIA – A man from Paraná sent a death threat, by e-mail, to the five directors of National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) this Thursday morning, 28. The name and CPF of the author of the message were forwarded to the Federal Public Ministry, the Prosecutor’s Office of Paraná, the secretariats of State and Federal District Security, the Ministries of Justice, Health and from the Civil House, to the Federal Supreme Court and to the presidencies of the Senate, Chamber and Republic.

The e-mail was sent to each of the five directors of Anvisa, to general addresses of the agency’s boards, and also to school institutions in Paraná. In the subject: “Homeschooling x “Vaccines” for infants – notification of establishment”.

“I take this opportunity to notify you, also to the Secretary of Education and to the Secretary of Health of Paraná, and to the board of directors of Anvisa that, in the event of Anvisa’s approval for experimental vaccination in children aged 5 to 11 years , my child will be immediately removed from school and will not return to the school environment,” he wrote.

In the message, sent at 8:39 am, the man says he will put his child in “homeschooling.” He classifies the immunizers as experimental, which is fallacious. Covid-19 applied in the country have already presented efficacy and safety results in phase 3 clinical trials.

“By identifying a threat to my child’s health and physical integrity in these experimental ‘vaccines’, whatever they are, I am taking the difficult step of removing them from the school environment to preserve my child’s safety,” said the author of the email.

“Making it clear to those responsible, from top to bottom: whoever threatens my son’s physical safety will be killed.”

The agency currently does not review any requests for immunizations for children. Drugmaker Pfizer is expected to submit the request to include the group in the package insert of the vaccine against covid in November. The manufacturer obtained a favorable opinion from the external advice of the regulatory agency in the United States for the vaccination of this age group, but the release still depends on an endorsement.

On Tuesday, 26, an external advisory committee of the FDA, the regulatory agency of the United States, recommended the application of the vaccine for the age group from 5 to 11 years old. The decision is not final, but the official body usually follows the advice of the council.

If approved by the FDA, the forecast is that the vaccine can be applied in American children from next week, with a dosage of one third of that applied in adults. Last Friday, the pharmaceutical made a formal request to the organ, stating that the immunizing agent has an effectiveness of 90.7% in the public from 5 to 11 years old.

In the application approved by the FDA’s independent committee, the recommended interval is three weeks between the two doses. In Brazil, the vaccine developed by Pfizer with BioNTech is the only one authorized for use in adolescents aged 12 to 17 years.