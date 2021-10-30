Anyone using Twitter on iOS can now pay for content from their favorite tweeter

Twitter announced this Friday (29) the expansion of the possibility for iOS users to sign up as Super Followers to give money to their favorite content creators. Previously, this feature was exclusive to residents of the US and Canada, but now it can be used by people around the world, provided it is on Apple devices.

Super Follow allows access to restricted posts by paying a monthly fee: the feature was in the testing phase since February, but was only made official in September in a restricted way. The goal is to create something similar to Twitch Subscribers or OnlyFans, in which subscribers can receive exclusive content that only payers will have access to. In the case of Twitter, the values ​​are US$ 2.99 (about R$ 15 at the current price), US$ 4.99 (R$ 26) and US$ 9.99 (R$ 51) per month.

Interested parties can subscribe to a plan that gives access to exclusive posts by the content creator (Image: Disclosure/Twitter)

Each influencer can mark some tweets for subscribers and leave others for the non-paying follower base. For now, activating Super Follow is only possible through the app, which is why it is not possible to sign in via the browser or Android.

Despite the broader release to subscribers, eligible creators still need to be US-based, have 10,000 followers and at least 25 tweets in the last month to qualify. This is one more initiative of the bird’s social network to try to attract and retain content producers through cash remuneration.

According to Sensor Tower, the “Super Followers” only moved US$6,000 in the United States and US$600 in Canada in the first two weeks since launch. It’s a pretty weak start compared to platform expectations, but there’s still time to change that.

Even with modest values, the influencers were not able to raise much money with Super Follow (Image: Playback/Sensor Tower)

Make money on Twitter?

The company also introduced Tip Jars with cryptocurrency support, a way for users to send one-off cash amounts to incentivize their favorite content creator. As with Super Follow, bonuses are still restricted to a limited set of profiles, such as personalities, journalists, experts and non-profit organizations.

Along the same lines, but with a focus on Espaços, the social network launched paid tickets to enable the creation of exclusive audio rooms for live conversations for guests only. In this case, hosts can charge between $1 and $999 to allow voice chat entry.

Source: Twitter