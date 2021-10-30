App drivers demonstrate asking for a fare increase: ‘Account does not close’

A group of application drivers from Uber and 99 Pop held a demonstration this Friday (29), asking for an adjustment in the fees charged by the platforms. According to the organizers, the motorcade gathered between 600 and 700 vehicles, which left the CAB towards Uber’s headquarters, at Tancredo Neves, in Salvador.

Drivers demand that platforms increase their fares or reduce their profit margins due to successive increases in the value of fuel prices.

“The account is not closing”, says the driver Fábio Matos, 33. “We are not making any more profit. In addition to expensive gasoline, we have to pay property taxes, car maintenance, insurance, installment, rent… At the end of the month there is nothing left in our hand.”

Because of this, Fábio says that he saw several colleagues giving up on working in the field. “Those who had a rental car returned it and the owners are looking for new ways to work. Being an application driver is currently paying to work,” he says.

After the motorcade, four group leaders plan to go up to Uber’s headquarters to personally negotiate the fulfillment of the claims.

Due to the demonstration, traffic was slow during the morning of this Friday in the region of Paralela, towards Iguatemi.

In a note, Uber says that the service fee charged by it is no longer fixed at 25% to become variable. Therefore, what drivers should consider is the average value over the month. “At this rate, some drivers pay rates between 2% and 5%,” the statement says.

In addition, the platform says it is seeking initiatives to increase the profitability of drivers, such as fuel discounts, weekly missions and bonuses in the case of referrals for new drivers.