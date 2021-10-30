Apple polishing cloth is successful in several countries and the result should be repeated in 2022

Announced a few weeks ago by Apple, the brand’s official polishing cloth drew attention for being an unusual and expensive product, generating a huge repercussion among fans of the Cupertino giant, who although they questioned the company about the above-average value, cleaned up the company’s stocks. According to information, the enormous popularity of the product should also be seen in 2022, given that in this first post-launch moment, the fabric had a high demand in the main countries where it is sold, while in others the product has a delivery period. above normal, exceeding two months.





Although it was released for a price well above the normal, Apple’s polishing cloth was successful in several regions and was out of stock in a few days after the company’s official announcement, especially in the United States, where the product was advertised costing US$19 (~ R$107) and displays the status of ‘unavailable’ or ‘delivery after 12 weeks’, indicating the success of this flannel with the logo of the apple. The huge success of this recent launch is not a surprise to the company’s businessmen, who had already expected a high rate of purchases by users, especially North Americans, as an Apple employee told the newspaper. The New York Times.

Despite the success in many countries, the polishing cloth here failed to consolidate a significant number of sales, registering many complaints, satires and memes on social networks due to the exorbitant value of R$ 219 advertised for the product in Brazil, practically double the price which is charged in the United States if we only considered direct conversion. The accessory was ‘dismantled’ this week by the iFixit portal team and revealed a composition similar to common cloths and practically identical to the inner lining of a smart iPad case, being, in fact, the joining of two fabrics that form a single cloth.

