Aras tells CNN that “he doesn’t need arrows to do his duty”

The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, said in an interview with CNN, who doesn’t need arrows to fulfill his duty.

He made the statement when responding to a question about criticisms that he is aligned with President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and that “it is likely that in previous governments, in previous prosecution, the demonstration of independence was made stridently, in a scandalous way, was always done in one way: the hunter of politicians and businessmen”.

“I don’t need to be the archer. I don’t need arrows to do my duty. I must tell you so, with a lot of apologies for the immodesty, our management surpasses that of the last 10 years in everything. In number of defendants, in asset recovery values. So I don’t have concerns about fine-tuning, about ties, as I’ve never had them with anyone. Otherwise, I don’t go to anyone’s house, (I don’t go to) certain environments.”

The allusion to arrows is deliberate. One of his predecessors in office, Rodrigo Janot, who held the post during Operation Lava Jato, marked his administration by operations that arrested politicians and businessmen. And he was the author of the phrase “as long as there is bamboo there will be an arrow”.

CNN Brasil Business Highlights

Asked about the idea of ​​members of the CPI to file a private criminal action subsidiary to the public one as a way to circumvent any inertia regarding the CPI report, he said that “inertia” and “omission” would fit “the big question that arises is that inertia and omission reveal a conduct in this regard for a private criminal action. An absolute absence of technical work, of exercising technical functions, and that is not our way. And, also, it is understandable that lawyers, politicians, want to somehow pressure the MP with the possibility of a private action or even with the PEC 5, when in fact we have no reason to worry. Our management is very open and available to everyone. And our production of work alone reveals that”.