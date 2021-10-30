Arsenal beat Leicester with goal scored by Gabriel Magalhães, who says: “A reason for pride and satisfaction” | english football

Arsenal beat Leicester 2-0, this Saturday, at King Power Stadium, in a match valid for the 10th round of the English Championship . The first goal of the match was scored with a header by Gabriel Magalhães, at five minutes. Smith Rowe, still at 18 with the ball rolling, sealed the Gunners victory away from home.

After the game, the Brazilian defender celebrated the goal scored and the second victory in a row in the Premier League.

– Scoring with Arsenal’s shirt is always a source of pride and satisfaction. A complicated game, against a qualified opponent and the goal, at the beginning of the match, was important for us to control. Saka was very happy on the beat and I managed to attack the space and anticipate the marking – said Gabriel Magalhães.

Gabriel Magalhães celebrates Arsenal's goal over Leicester — Photo: Getty Images

After a very poor start, with three defeats in the first three rounds, Arsenal are starting to react in the Premier League. The away victory over Leicester is the second in a row in the competition. Gabriel Magalhães also commented on the evolution of the team during the season.

– We are in great evolution in the season. With each game we improve in one aspect, and today’s victory against Leicester is proof of that. We have young athletes, but with a lot of quality. With a well-developed work by the technical committee, we are able to leverage these individuals. We are confident in a great season – concluded the Brazilian.