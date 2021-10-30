“Ask me to take AZT with him”

Ney Matogrosso opened up about his relationship with Cazuza and the last days with his friend, who died of complications from AIDS in July 1990.

“I was delighted to visit him when he lived here near me. I went there just to massage his foot. He said: ‘Run your hand very lightly, Ney, because my foot hurts a lot’. And I would stay there for hours, passing my hand”, said the artist to Splash Interview, from UOL.

Cazuza was being treated with AZT (azidothymidine), a cocktail of various substances, used to treat people with HIV, and offered it to the singer. “I said: ‘Wow, Cazuza, I’m not taking AZT’. He said: ‘Wow, we’re going to be on the same wavelength’ (laughs). His face, right?” he remembered.

The two had a fleeting romance, but remained friends for life. ” We never parted, not even when I was with Marco [de Maria], who wasn’t jealous of him either,” said the singer.

