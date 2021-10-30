Assaí opens new unit in Fortaleza with an investment of R$ 61 million – Business

Continuing the expansion plan in Ceará and in the country, the Assaí Wholesaler opened this Friday (29) the sixth unit of the company in Fortaleza and 11th in the state. The new venture generates around 290 jobs and has an investment of R$ 61 million.

The advance of the cash and carry brand in the State includes the transformation of three Extra hypermarket units under the Assaí banner, as reported this month by Diário do Nordeste.

The new Assaí Atacadista unit is located in the Presidente Kennedy neighborhood and has more than 13 thousand m² of built-up area. There will be 34 payment boxes and more than 8,000 products, in addition to more than 400 parking spaces for cars and motorcycles.

With the opening of Assaí Kennedy, the company now has 195 units all over the country.

Assaí Tapioqueiras

This is the second inauguration of Assaí Atacadista in Fortaleza in the month of October and in 2021. On the 8th of this month, the company opened its fifth unit in the capital of Ceará, located on Avenida Washington Soares and named Assaí Tapioqueiras.

The project received an investment of R$57 million and has more than 14 thousand m².