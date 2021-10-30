Assaí opens store with an investment of R$ 61 million and 293 hires in Fortaleza

Assaí supermarket wholesalers network opens its sixth store in Fortaleza, Ceará. The project is located in the Presidente Kennedy neighborhood and had an investment of BRL 61 million with final balance of 293 jobs generated. Unit is the eleventh store of the chain in the state and has 13 thousand m² of built area and parking with capacity for 400 vehicles.

Inauguration continues the company’s expansion sequence in the State and Capital and should make room for new investments. “We are reinforcing our commitment to Ceará and its capital Fortaleza, which have received very well our offer of low prices, added to a superior experience in wholesale purchasing”, points out Denilson Costa, Regional Director of Assaí.

Table of Contents About the subject Subscribe THE PEOPLE+



About the subject

Check out a photo of Assaí’s new structure in Fortaleza:

Assaí stores in Ceará Tags

About the subject

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

The new store is in front of the RioMar Kennedy mall, on Avenida Sargento Hermínio Sampaio and will offer wholesale and retail prices for all products sold. The unit will also offer the telesales service focused on merchants who want to buy “with agility and in large quantities”, as the company details.

“The unit brings together a variety of products, low prices and differential services in a large, air-conditioned and well-lit store”, discloses Assaí. With the inauguration, the chain now has 195 stores in Brazil and also claims to have priority in the formation of a “diverse and inclusive team that portrays society as much as possible”, he adds.

Entrepreneurs and small traders can still receive free training courses and business management workshops through the Assaí Bons Negócios Academy Program. In addition to the usual “atacarejo” products, the store also has a butcher shop. Store will feature 34 boxes to speed up customer purchases.

“We want the Assaí customer to have an even better shopping experience with us, in addition, of course, to taking advantage of the offers offered daily in our stores”, says the representative of the brand in the Northeast. In all, the store will have 8 thousand products among food, beverages, personal hygiene and cleaning items, bazaar products, automotive line, pet line and small appliances.

About the subject

The new store was built with an architectural model designed to have wider aisles and internal infrastructure capable of increasing the dynamics of loading and unloading products. In addition, the unit bets on a design that favors the use of natural light to reduce electricity costs.

Check out a photo of Assaí’s new structure in Fortaleza:





Assaí stores in Ceará

In Fortaleza:

Bezerra de Menezes (Av. Bezerra de Menezes, 571)

Washington Soares (Av. Washington Soares, 5657)

Parangaba (Rua Godofredo Maciel, 86)

City of Employees (Highway BR-116, km 4)

Tapioqueiras (Av. Washington Soares – CE 040)

Kennedy (Av. Sergeant Hermínio Sampaio, Y/N)

interior of the state

In Caucaia – Highway BR 222, nº 6970 – Tabapuá

Juazeiro do Norte (Avenida Padre Cícero, 4400)

Sobral (Rodovia BR 222, 3638 – Gerardo Cristino de Menezes City)

Maracanaú (Av. Dr. Mendel Steinbruch, 9252 – Pajuçara)

Iguatu (Av. Carlos Roberto Costa, s/nº)

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags