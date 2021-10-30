At age 19, country singer dies victim of brain tumor

Country singer Daniel Frandolozo died at the age of 19, victim of a brain tumor

Sad news! The singer Daniel Frandolzo he died last Tuesday, 26, at age 19, victim of a brain tumor. The countryman was known as Daniel Viola in Sinop, Mato Grosso, where he lived.

The young man was diagnosed with the disease in May this year, and in an interview with Splash, from UOL, the singer’s sister, Danieli Frandolozo, said he underwent surgery on May 20 to remove the brain tumor. According to her, the cancer spread through the body, which caused death.

“He started his career at age 12 and was growing in music, he played in many places in the city. He was also an instrument teacher and loved country music, it was his life. Daniel’s biggest idol was Tião Carreiro. Danieli Frandolozo”, she revealed.

After the diagnosis of the brain tumor, friends and family organized raffles, virtual kitties and events to raise money to pay for the surgery expenses. “Hospital costs exceeded R$ 250,000 and they got the full amount”, she said, who also said that some businessmen were interested in working with Daniel, but unfortunately there was no time.

Daniel Frandolozo’s wake took place last Wednesday, the 27th.

Country singer Kleber, of the duo with Kaue, victim of Covid-19, dies

Died at 37 years old the country singer Kleber, from the duo with Kaue. The musician was a victim of covid-19, was admitted to the State Hospital of Américo Brasiliense (HEAB) and intubated since May. Known as Klebinho, the singer was born in Araraquara (SP) and, since 2011, he was a country duo with his partner.





