At least 44% of child deaths are due to preventable diseases, says study – Health

At least 44% of the deaths of children aged 0 to 6 years in the country are caused by perinatal complications (just before or after childbirth) or respiratory, infectious and parasitic diseases, according to a study by Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP). The data reveal the high proportion of deaths that could be avoided with proper medical care in early childhood. Structural deficiencies, such as basic sanitation, worsen the situation. The SBP survey, obtained exclusively by the state, was made based on data from the Unified Health System (SUS).

Ketelin Machado’s 29-year-old baby could have been saved if an examination had been done in advance. Six months pregnant, the administrator of Niteroi (RJ) she suffered a miscarriage in July as a result of cervical isthmus insufficiency, a disease that causes early dilation of the uterus and could be diagnosed by measuring the cervix.

Ketelin says that the insufficiency was only discovered three days before the abortion, despite having done the prenatal care correctly. “The pains were similar to gas, and the obstetrician said it was normal during this period of pregnancy”, she said. She was not suspicious of the disease until she had to be hospitalized for going into labor early.

According to gynecologist Reginaldo Freitas, director of the Santos Dumont Institute, one of the reasons why many women do not diagnose cervical isthmus insufficiency is the difficulty of imaging tests in the SUS. “Morphological ultrasound should be done prenatally in the second trimester of pregnancy,” he says. “I had a lot of support, but it was very difficult because I knew it could be different”, says she, who was in her first pregnancy. “I make a point of talking about this subject and alert other pregnant women so that they do not go through the same.”

Young people and children from Rio were assisted by the private network, but they are a minority. Only 25% of children, those with better financial conditions and access to health plans, are cared for from the beginning of life by pediatricians. The remaining 75% use the Unified Health System. Most of the time, they only have family doctors, who do not have specialization in the pediatric area.

Brazil has 43,000 pediatricians (or 20.8 per 100,000 inhabitants). The number is considered very good even compared to developed countries. But the distribution of these specialists is uneven. Most of them are in large centers and on the private network.

In 2019, according to data from the SUS, only 1.35 million childcare consultations (a subspecialty of pediatrics that monitors child development) in the country were performed by a pediatrician. The number represents 0.07% of the amount needed in the age group from 1 to 6 years.

It is considered incompatible with the parameters of excellence of pediatric protocols and with the guidelines of the Ministry of Health. The norms recommend that, in this range, children have at least 13 pediatric consultations. Seven must be in the first year of life. In the pandemic, access to health services was further hampered.

Patrícia Carvalho, 28, from Ceará, went to court to have her son João, now 9 years old, accompany her. Six years ago, the housewife had to leave the health plan and sought an alternative medical care for her son, who suffers from severe epilepsy, in addition to having autism.

“I had to go to court for him to be accompanied by a neurologist, because I couldn’t get through the SUS center. A month, two months, three months, a year went by and his case got worse”, says she, who has two other young children, one is 4 years old and the other is just 3 months old. The family lives in Madalena, 100 kilometers from Fortaleza.

Early diagnosis is essential

“The high volume of hospitalizations due to respiratory diseases and those related to childbirth and the puerperium suggests the fragility of care in primary care, which could make an early diagnosis of problems, allowing the start of treatment or referring the patient to greater care complexity”, says the president of the SBP, Luciana Rodrigues Silva. “It is possible to see the fragility of the assistance offered to children and adolescents, who are exposed to the risk of illness or death due to the lack of access to specialized care”, she adds.

Currently, most early childhood care is provided by primary care teams. Eventually, these professionals make remote consultations to pediatricians. In addition, not all Emergency Care Units (UPA) have this specialist.

The vice president of the Brazilian Society of Family and Community Medicine, Marco Túlio Aguiar Ribeiro, defended the work of professionals in his specialty. “The family and community doctor is competent to accompany the child not only in their first years of life, but also throughout their development.” According to him, if all professionals who work in these teams had, in fact, training in Family Medicine, they would have the necessary training to deal with these demands.

For Ribeiro, pediatricians and family doctors must work together. “We believe that family doctors are competent to assist children. What we defend is that pediatricians join in the support, for cases that cannot be resolved by the family doctor”, he says. “This is not a market dispute, there are many unattended children.”

Wanted, the Ministry of Health did not comment. Structural conditions, such as lack of access to sewage and drinking water, also exacerbate the problem. Almost 35 million Brazilians do not have access to drinking water and for around 100 million there is no sewage collection service. Of this total, 5.5 million are in the 100 largest cities in the country, according to Instituto Trata Brasil. Diseases such as cholera and typhoid fever are transmitted by contaminated water.

1 out of 4 deaths is linked to external factors, including violence

In addition to preventable diseases, a quarter of child deaths are linked to external causes, from accidents to domestic violence. This week, Mário Neto Lourenço, aged 1 and a half, was shot dead while cutting his hair in Baixada Fluminense – the fourth child victim of a stray bullet in the metropolitan region of Rio this year alone. “How long are we going to lose loved ones? One year and six months, my prince. Lord, mercy. A lot of pain in my soul”, lamented the boy’s father, Lucas Lourenço, on social networks.

3 QUESTIONS FOR

Luciana Carpanez, pediatrician, PhD in Health Administration from FGV and PhD in Health Law from Universita’ Politecnica delle Marche

What areas of the SUS need to be improved so that these deaths do not happen?

We still need to invest in primary care, because there are places with difficulties in booking appointments in the short term or in emergencies.

In addition to health as a whole, what other aspects need attention and investment in preventing these conditions?

Obviously, basic sanitation and, even more, housing conditions. We have a very important part of the population living in unhealthy conditions at home. Another fundamental part in the medium and long term is education, because today we have a very large contingent of children who suffer because their own parents do not know how to take care of them.

And the biggest obstacle?

It’s a multifactorial problem. The SUS salary is not attractive, I myself have been working for 25 years in the public network for love. A career plan is needed for these doctors, as is done in the Judiciary. What discourages the category a lot is knowing that it could better serve the patient if it had access to a specific exam or an ultrasound in less time. Not earning well and working in a “dismantled” environment is difficult.

JOÃO KER AND LORRANE MENDONÇA, SPECIAL FOR THE ESTADÃO COLLABORATED