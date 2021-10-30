At the first G20 summit as president, Biden will face skeptical global leaders

US President Joe Biden will face a more skeptical global audience this Saturday (30), as he participates as president of his first Group of 20 (G20) summit in the Italian capital, Rome.

Divisions within Biden’s own party threaten his economic agenda at home, and the Democrat has recognized that US credibility and the future of his presidency are at stake.

Despite urging lawmakers to give him a legislative victory to publicize on the world stage – especially the measures against climate change that would add extra weight to his presence at the United Nations Climate Summit (COP26) next week, Biden appeared in the Eternal City without a closed deal.

Added to this complication are questions from some nations about the US president’s commitment to working cooperatively on global issues after the chaotic withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan.

This weekend marks the first in-person G20 summit since the coronavirus pandemic began, and world leaders are expected to discuss the Covid-19 crisis, global supply chain issues, a global minimum tax, high energy prices and combating the climate crisis, among other topics.

The US president will raise energy supply issues and support a global minimum tax at the G20’s first session this Saturday in Rome, a senior government official said. These two issues are high on Biden’s agenda at the conference of the world’s largest economies.

“The overarching theme that will be addressed (on Saturday) is that the United States is firmly committed to our allies and partners and to diplomacy at the highest levels,” the official said.

The topic of the first session is the global economy and the pandemic, and its main objective will be the endorsement of a global minimum tax, one of Biden’s top priorities that the White House believes would end global competition to offer the lowest taxes to companies .

The measure would tax large multinational companies at a minimum rate of 15% and would force them to pay taxes in the countries where they do business. The Biden government breathed new life into the initiative earlier this year and secured the support of the G7 countries in June, paving the way for a preliminary agreement in July.

“In our opinion, this is more than just a tax deal. It is a reformulation of the rules of the global economy”, said the official.

Aspects of Biden’s newly revealed spending proposal would endorse part of the global minimum tax scheme, though the fate of that measure remains uncertain as Democrats debate the deadline.

Biden government officials downplayed the effect of the party’s infighting on Biden’s ability to rally foreign leaders.

“These world leaders are really sophisticated. They understand. There is a complicated process in any democracy to do something as ambitious as we are looking for in our domestic agenda,” the government official said. “These are multigenerational investments and, of course, we are trying to reform the tax code to pay for it.”

Biden also plans to “talk about the short-term imbalance in supply and demand in global energy markets” during the first session of the G20, the official said. “We would like to raise the issue and underline the importance of finding more balance and stability in both the oil and gas markets.”

Still, the official said that Biden will not be directly involved in the decisions of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on the increase in supply.

“We’re certainly not going to get involved in the details of what happens within the group, but we have a voice and we intend to use it on an issue that is affecting the global economy.”

“There are large energy producers with idle capacity,” said the official. “And we are encouraging them to use it to ensure a stronger and more sustainable recovery around the world.”

Iran must also be on the agenda of the US and its main allies.

This Saturday (30), Biden will meet with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, the French President, Emmanuel Macron, and the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, to discuss the way to return to the nuclear agreement that aims to contain the program of Iran, the White House said.

Donald Trump withdrew the US from the deal in 2018 and Biden said the US will rejoin once Tehran returns to full compliance with the pact’s restrictions on nuclear development.

The president is expected to hold additional bilateral meetings with world leaders while in Rome, although the White House has yet to make any official announcements.

There will also be a traditional “family photo” of the leaders, which will be one of the most photographed opportunities to meet during the summit.

The president’s interactions with world leaders will be closely watched over the weekend, particularly as he tries to ease a diplomatic rift with one of the United States’ oldest allies, France.

The United States, the United Kingdom and Australia announced a new partnership last month that included providing assistance to help Australia develop nuclear-powered submarines.

France says the deal was done in secret and jeopardized an existing billion-dollar contract to supply Australia with diesel-powered submarines. In an impressive rebuke of the announcement, Macron briefly summoned France’s ambassador to the United States.

On Friday (29) in Rome, Biden said his government was “clumsy” in dealing with the deal that deprived France of billions in defense contracts when he met with Macron, who seemed ready to leave the fray – despite of having made it clear that Washington will need to prove itself credible in the future.

The meeting was the first time the two leaders had seen each other face to face since the fallout. Biden said he had the impression that France had been informed “long before the deal [com a Austrália] it would not be realized”.

In addition to meeting Macron on the first day of their trip, Biden and the First Lady, Jill, met Pope Francis at the Vatican.

Biden, who is Catholic, and the pope met for 90 minutes. The president later said Francisco told him he was pleased to be a “good Catholic” and that he should continue to receive communion despite opposition from some conservative US bishops over his support for abortion.

The Biden were also welcomed by Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

