At the G-20, Bolsonaro tells Erdogan that he has ‘very large popular support’ and that Petrobras ‘is a problem’

ROME — In an informal conversation with the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at the beginning of the G-20 summit, this Saturday morning, President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), when asked about Petrobras, stated that the state-owned company is “a problem”. And he also boasted to his Turkish counterpart that he had “very large popular support” and that the economy is growing “strong”.

Bolsonaro’s popularity reached its lowest level in September, with 53% disapproval, according to Datafolha. And the Brazilian economy is showing signs of weakness, with banks already predicting a recession in 2022.

Protests: Activists throw manure and make graffiti in the Italian city hall that will honor Bolsonaro

In his speech at the meeting, Bolsonaro also highlighted the scope of vaccination against Covid in Brazil, despite being the only head of state in Rome who has not been vaccinated.

The conversation between Bolsonaro and Erdogan took place before the official photo of the leaders present and which marked the opening of the summit, which brings together this weekend in Rome the 19 largest economies in the world, including developed and emerging, as well as the European Union. It is the first event since the start of the coronavirus pandemic (in March 2020).



President arrived in the Italian city this Friday and is walking in the Historic Center of Rome.

President arrives at the event in a mask

Bolsonaro arrived at the event wearing a mask and took only a few moments this Saturday, as in the group photos. The other leaders did the same. The Brazilian president had been criticized by the Italian press for causing crowds and not wearing a mask during his tour of Rome on Friday, when he visited a delicatessen shop and was followed by supporters.

Argentina: Bolsonaro shakes hands with Fernández, in the 1st meeting with the Argentine since he took power

In a coffee room in the anteroom of the meeting space, Bolsonaro approached Erdogan alongside Economy Minister Paulo Guedes. The Brazilian asked a translator for help in speaking with the Turkish man. Erdogan then asked about the situation in Brazil.

– All right. The economy is coming back pretty strong. The media as always attacking, we are resisting well. It’s not easy being head of state anywhere in the world.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greeted other heads of state such as US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Photo: ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP

Shortly thereafter, President Turkey mentioned that Brazil has “great oil resources” and named Petrobras by name.

Petrobras: Bolsonaro complains about Petrobras’ profit, but government grabs R$ 23.3 billion in 4 months

— Petrobras is a problem. But we are breaking monopolies, with a very big reaction. Not long ago it was a political party company. We changed that, Bolsonaro said.

‘I attended the Armed Forces’

Erdogan wanted to know when the election was in Brazil. Hearing that there was less than a year to go, he added that the Brazilian president still had a lot to do.

Bolsonaro replied:

— I also have a lot of popular support. We have a good team of ministers. I didn’t accept nominations from anyone. I was the one who put everyone. I honored the Armed Forces. one third of the ministers [é de] professional military personnel. It’s not easy. Doing the right things is harder

Minimum Rate:G-20 Leaders Support 15% Global Minimum Tax for Large Corporations

This afternoon, Jair Bolsonaro will have a bilateral meeting, at the Brazilian embassy in Rome, with the secretary general of the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development), Mathias Cormann. Brazil is trying to join the OECD, considered the club of rich countries.

few encounters

While most of the leaders present at this weekend’s meeting in Italy are having several bilateral meetings, Bolsonaro has few face-to-face meetings scheduled, according to his press office. The lack of conversations with other heads of state points to the president’s isolation from the group of the largest economies in the world.

On Friday night, Bolsonaro met with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, a formality as Italy hosts the meeting. The second meeting is scheduled for this Saturday with Mathias Cormann, president of the OECD.

Other meetings could be scheduled, said the president’s press office, emphasizing that only those two are scheduled for now.

The Brazilian president will also meet with far-right leader Matteo Salvini.

The foreign ministers of France and Brazil, however, plan to meet, after two years of cold relations, according to three people familiar with the matter heard by Bloomberg. Jean-Yves Le Drian and Carlos França have talks scheduled for Sunday.