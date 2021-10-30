At the G-20, Bolsonaro tells Erdogan that he has ‘very large popular support’ and that Petrobras ‘is a problem’

ROME — In an informal conversation with the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at the beginning of the G-20 summit, this Saturday morning, President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), when asked about Petrobras, stated that the state-owned company is “a problem”. And he also boasted to his Turkish counterpart that he had “very large popular support” and that the economy is growing “strong”.

Bolsonaro’s popularity reached its lowest level in September, with 53% disapproval, according to Datafolha. And the Brazilian economy is showing signs of weakness, with banks already predicting a recession in 2022.

The conversation between Bolsonaro and Erdogan took place before the official photo of the leaders present and which marked the opening of the summit, which brings together this weekend in Rome the 19 largest economies in the world, including developed and emerging, as well as the European Union. It is the first event since the start of the coronavirus pandemic (in March 2020).

Bolsonaro arrived wearing a mask at least in some moments this Saturday.

In a coffee room in the anteroom of the meeting space, Bolsonaro approached Erdogan alongside Economy Minister Paulo Guedes. The Brazilian asked a translator for help in speaking with the Turkish man. Erdogan then asked about the situation in Brazil.

– All right. The economy is coming back pretty strong. The media as always attacking, we are resisting well. It’s not easy being head of state anywhere in the world.

Shortly thereafter, President Turkey mentioned that Brazil has “great oil resources” and named Petrobras by name.

— Petrobras is a problem. But we are breaking monopolies, with a very big reaction. Not long ago it was a political party company. We changed that, Bolsonaro said.

Erdogan wanted to know when the election was in Brazil. Hearing that there was less than a year to go, he added that the Brazilian president still had a lot to do.

Bolsonaro replied:

— I also have a lot of popular support. We have a good team of ministers. I didn’t accept nominations from anyone. I was the one who put everyone. I honored the Armed Forces. one third of the ministers [é de] professional military personnel. It’s not easy. Getting things right is harder.

This afternoon, Jair Bolsonaro will have a bilateral meeting, at the Brazilian embassy in Rome, with the secretary general of the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development), Mathias Cormann. Brazil is trying to join the OECD, considered the club of rich countries.

only two dates

While most of the leaders present at this weekend’s meeting in Italy are having several bilateral meetings, Bolsonaro has only two face-to-face meetings scheduled, according to his press office. The lack of conversations with other heads of state points to the president’s isolation from the group of the largest economies in the world.

On Friday night, Bolsonaro met with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, a formality as Italy hosts the meeting. The second meeting is scheduled for this Saturday with Mathias Cormann, president of the OECD.

Other meetings could be scheduled, said the president’s press office, emphasizing that only those two are scheduled for now.