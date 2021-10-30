At trial, Flu’s lawyer says Fred shouldn’t even be denounced

The Third Disciplinary Commission of the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) judged, this Friday morning, virtually, the alleged aggression of Fred against Ronald, from Fortaleza. Accused by the Attorney’s Office, the Fluminense striker was at risk of getting up to 12 games of suspension, but he was unanimously acquitted. Rafael Pestana, a tricolor lawyer, argued that there should not even have been a complaint to the center forward.

Check out the professional’s argument:

“In 2009 came a new CBJD with significant changes and which began to restrict to two very exceptional hypotheses for complaints via video: serious fact that has escaped arbitration and a notorious mistake. This case of Fred doesn’t fit in either case. The referee was at the side of the play, saw the whole thing, made the valuation and applied a yellow card to Fluminense’s fin. The fact did not escape the attention of the arbitration. There is no need to speak of a notorious mistake because the arbitration was correct in its application. The little flag was on the side of the rally and made no mention that the referee’s marking was wrong. We had video referee in that game and they also understood that the referee was correct. The commentator herself made it clear that the application of the yellow card was correct in the bid. To revise that decision today would be to ignore the entire opinion of all refereeing experts: referee, flag, video referee and commentators. To review would be to ignore the very purpose of the video arbiter. There is no misunderstanding of arbitration in this bid. This complaint should not even be received. The fact is more unusual than hostile or disloyal. The defense asks for Fred’s acquittal”.