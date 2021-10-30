Athletico x Santos: see squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series a

athletic and Santos will meet this Saturday, at 5 pm, at Arena da Baixada, in a game valid for the 29th round of the Brasileirão. Hurricane occupies the 12th place, with 34 points. Peixe is a little behind, with 32 points, and in 16th position. ge follows everything in Real Time, with videos of the main bids.

O athletic comes from qualifying for the final of the Copa do Brasil, with a 3-0 victory over Flamengo, at Maracanã. In Brasileirão, however, the rubro-negro team lives a fast of four games without winning: defeats to Fortaleza, Fluminense and Bahia, in addition to a draw with Chapecoense.

O saints is trying to breathe in the Brazilian Championship. The team led by coach Fábio Carille beat Fluminense in Vila Belmiro, last Wednesday, and at least left the relegation zone. Now he tries to hitch a winning streak to get rid of the fall for good.

Complete table of Brasileirão 2021

Athletic – Coach: Alberto Valentim

Coach Alberto Valentim will give a break to three or four athletes who started qualifying for the final of the Copa do Brasil against Flamengo, on Wednesday. Defender Pedro Henrique, midfielder Léo Cittadini and attacking midfielder Nikão are the most likely to be on the bench.

Thus, the likely entries in the Hurricane team are Zé Ivaldo in defense, Christian in midfield and Pedro Rocha in attack, in addition to Bissoli. Valentim can still put in another midfielder instead of a defender: Fernando Canesin or Jader, if he chooses to withdraw the scheme with three defenders.

The likely lineup has: Santos; Zé Ivaldo (Canesin), Thiago Heleno and Nicolás Hernández; Marcinho, Erick, Christian (Léo Cittadini) and Abner; Terans, Pedro Rocha (Nikão) and Bissoli (Renato Kayzer)

Embezzlement: left back Nicolas (thigh injury), defender Lucas Halter (left foot injury) and forward Matheus Babi (knee injury). The last ones – Halter and Babi – only return in 2022.

left back Nicolas (thigh injury), defender Lucas Halter (left foot injury) and forward Matheus Babi (knee injury). The last ones – Halter and Babi – only return in 2022. Hanging: Zé Ivaldo, Nicolás Hernández, Abner, Nicolas, Léo Cittadini, Terans, Nikão and Renato Kayzer

Santos – Technician: Carille

Coach Fábio Carille does not stop having problems scaling Santos. In the match against Fluminense, midfielder Vinicius Zanocelo and forward Marinho received the third yellow card and are missing Peixe this Saturday. That’s why Vinicius Balieiro or Carlos Sánchez should enter midfield, while Angelo should play attacking.

The likely lineup: João Paulo; Danilo Boza, Robson Reis and Emiliano Velázquez; Madson, Carlos Sánchez, Felipe Jonatan and Marcos Guilherme; Angelo, Lucas Braga and Diego Tardelli

Embezzlement: Marinho and Zanocelo (suspended); John, Kaiky, Sandry, Kevin Malthus, Jobson and Léo Baptistão and Camacho (injured).

Marinho and Zanocelo (suspended); John, Kaiky, Sandry, Kevin Malthus, Jobson and Léo Baptistão and Camacho (injured). Hanging: Luiz Felipe, Kaiky, Madson and Marcos Guilherme.

