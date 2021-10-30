Atlético-MG condemns Flamengo’s attitude towards visitor tickets

After having its request for an injunction in the STJD for its fans to have access to Maracanã, next Saturday, against Flamengo, granted by the court, Atlético-MG informed this Friday that it will ask for a reconsideration of the decision.

In a statement, the club justified itself saying that the time for the sale of tickets was too short and blamed Flamengo for the delay in responding to their request.

The controversy took place after Galo made a request to the Rio de Janeiro club so that its fans could have access to 10% of the total ticket load made available for the match. However, after Flamengo took more than a week to respond, the athletic board filed an injunction with the STJD and had its request granted. Now the club wants to go back.

“The operationality of the purchase, by Atlético, of the load of 10% of the tickets initially requested, proved to be unfeasible, given the sanitary requirements for fans’ access to the stadium and a very short time until the game (due to Flamengo’s delay and lack of interest in respond to Rooster’s request)”, wrote Atlético-MG on its official website.

In addition, Galo also condemned the position of Rodolfo Landim, president of Flamengo, who would have ignored calls and Whatsapp messages from Athletic president Sérgio Coelho.

“Atletico regrets the opponent’s unsportsmanlike attitude and the arrogant and disrespectful way of conducting the process, and its president Rodolfo Landim has even been sought out in three attempts, since last Wednesday, by Atlético president Sérgio Coelho, he didn’t even get an answer,” revealed the club.

Flamengo and Atlético-MG will face each other this Saturday in a very important match for the progress of the Brazilian Championship. In case of victory from Minas Gerais, the chances of the Galo title will be even more real. In the same measure, if Flamengo wins, the hopes for the trichampionship will remain alive.

Check out the note issued by Galo in full:

About the sale of tickets for the fans of Galo, related to the game this Saturday, 10/30, between Atlético and Flamengo, in Rio de Janeiro, Atlético clarifies that:

1. By understanding that Atlético’s claim was fair, the STJD granted an injunction in favor of Galo and determined that Flamengo would make the load of tickets available to the visiting fans;

2. However, the operability of the purchase, by Atlético, of the load of 10% of the tickets initially requested, proved to be unfeasible, given the sanitary requirements for fans’ access to the stadium and a very short time until the game (due to the delay and the Flamengo’s lack of interest in responding to Rooster’s request);

3. In view of this, Atlético entered the STJD with a request for reconsideration of the decision rendered today, October 29, requesting that Flamengo be determined to make tickets available to the visiting fans, on its sales platform, without Galo have the obligation to purchase the cargo initially required. Such request is based on the premise that Atlético cannot, in addition to the sporting loss, also bear the financial burden caused by Flamengo’s improper conduct;

4. Atlético regrets the opponent’s unsportsmanlike attitude and the arrogant and disrespectful way of conducting the process, and its president Rodolfo Landim has even been contacted in three attempts since last Wednesday (two by phone and one by WhatsApp ), by the president of Atlético, Sérgio Coelho, who didn’t even have an answer.