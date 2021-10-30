Author of Um Lugar ao Sol is incredulous when she watches the finished novel; know why

author of a place in the sun, Licia Manzo revealed how the story of the next nine o’clock soap opera came to Globe. She said she retired to write the plot chapters during the pandemic and said the creative process was challenging.

Um Lugar ao Sol is the first novel of nine by Lícia Manzo. Asked if the expectation is different, she stated: “Yes and no. Without butterflies in the stomach there is no creation. But the pandemic, in this sense, was an extra challenge.“.

The novelist confessed that she had already watched the opening chapters of the novel and was surprised. “When watching the first chapters at home, I found myself surprised, incredulous, with the impeccable result and the adaptability of the team and the company, which quickly created safe conditions so that the work could continue”, he stated.

Globo’s author reveals how the soap opera

Newcomer on Globo’s 9pm band, Lycian revealed that he had the initial idea listening to music on the beach and that the central plot emerged from a documentary he watched on TV.

“Hard to know where ideas come from. I remember that I had finished a job in 2017 and traveled on vacation to São Miguel dos Milagres. Sitting on the beach, I listened to a Tracy Chapman song, ‘Mountain of Things’. I remember thinking for the first time, there, in the outline of the story, which I wrote down in my cell phone’s notebook. Back in Rio, I watched the documentary ‘Meus 18 Anos’ on Globonews, about young people who, when they reach adulthood, need to leave the shelter for minors where they were raised”, reported.

“I remember being moved by the testimonies of these young people: some dreamed of being lawyers, doctors, engineers, in short. At 18, they were alone in the world, left to their own devices. Still, they dreamed of becoming someone, making a difference, having a place in the sun”, said.

“From then on, I believe, the central skein of the novel was formed for me: two identical twin brothers, separated at birth. One of them, Christian, taken to a shelter. The other, Renato, adopted by a wealthy couple”, remembered Lycia.

“By bringing them to the center of the plot, or more than that, by merging them into one [na medida em que o primeiro deverá tomar para si a vida e identidade do segundo] issues such as integrity, ethics, social inequality are raised in the telenovela, not from a statistical or factual point of view, but intimate, subjective and human”, he pointed out.

Novelist Characteristics

Known for writing novels based on human and family relationships, the author explained her approach.

“I wouldn’t know, I think, to approach any subject from a macro perspective. The key to understanding, for me, is always in the micro, private, intimate perspective. The fact mattering less, I think, than the repercussion of the fact on the individual”, he stated.

Licia also explained its characteristic. to portray the female universe in depth. “Women represent half of humanity, although to this day they are treated as a kind of minority. To write a plot without central female characters would be to write about a lame world. A world I don’t know”, declared.

Licia Manzo isolated

The novelist talked about her work process during the pandemic and told what were the biggest challenges.

“The author of novels, in a way, already lives a kind of quarantine. You don’t travel, you don’t go to parties, you don’t go out drinking with friends. The biggest impact for me was not being able to find my team”, he said.

“For a year and a half we worked remotely – which in a human, sensitive, creative process can be challenging. Anyway, for almost a year, I took refuge in the bush and wrote from there, surrounded by dogs, chickens – what helped restore my humanity”, she revealed.

Regarding the choice of the cast, Lícia said that it happened together with Maurício Farias, the soap opera’s artistic director. “Very harmonic, along with the direction. If Mauricio and I disagreed on some name, I don’t even remember. Since I was in the first readings, I left relieved and with the certainty that we had made the right choices”, said the author of Globo.