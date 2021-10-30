B3 (B3SA3) receives a new infraction from the Federal Revenue, in the amount of R$ 1.2 billion

SAO PAULO – B3 (B3SA3) informed on Friday night (29) that it received a new infraction from the Federal Revenue in the amount of R$ 1.172 billion related to the calculation of positive exchange variations of the investment in the CME Group, due to the sale of this slice that the company promoted in 2016.

This is the second fine that the Brazilian stock exchange has received this week. On Wednesday (27), B3 was fined R$ 204 million amid questions about the amortization, for tax purposes, in 2017, of goodwill generated by the combination of the business with Bovespa Holding, in May 2008 .

According to a statement released by B3, the notice of infraction is based, in short, on the allegation that the positive exchange variations could not have been computed in the book value of the investment to calculate the capital gain on its sale.

“B3 will challenge the aforementioned tax assessment notice within the regulatory period and reaffirms its understanding that the capital gain calculated on the sale of CME Group Inc. shares was calculated in strict compliance with tax legislation,” the company writes.

B3 had already been fined by Revenue in March 2020, in the amount of R$336.4 million, also for the sale of part of its investment in CME Group Inc., in September 2015.

