Bahia deputy wants to award honor to Maurício Souza, fired for homophobia

Volleyball player fired after homophobic comments | Photo: Reproduction | Instagram

At the center of controversy this week and fired from his club after making homophobic comments, the volleyball player Maurício Souza can receive an honor in the Legislative Assembly of Bahia (Alba). This Friday, 29, state deputy Samuel Júnior (PDT) presented a draft resolution to grant the Dois de Julho Commendation to the athlete.

In the text presented to Alba, the deputy from Bahia says that the player deserves to be recognized for his “relevant services as a spokesman for the Brazilian family”. The congressman also writes, in the justification of the bill, that Maurício has been the victim of a “malignant, persecutory and discriminatory culture of sealing, canceling”.

Last Wednesday, 27th, Maurício Souza was fired from Minas Clube and saw the doors of the Brazilian team closed by coach Renan dal Zotto. The athlete was already away from his activities after pressure from the club’s sponsors, but he used a different social network to make the retraction.

Minas understood that the problem was solved, but Fiat and Gerdau, companies that sponsor the team, were uncomfortable and requested the removal of the player, who was in the last Olympic Games defending the Brazilian team.

Annoyance with comic character

Maurício Souza asked where we would “stop”, after DC Comics announced that the new superman, son of Clark Kent, would discover himself bisexual in the next installments of the comic book.

“Ah, it’s just a drawing, it’s no big deal. Go to this one and see where we’ll end up”, wrote the player while sharing the news. The post also received support from other players such as Wallace and Sidão.

One of the highlights of the Brazilian volleyball team, pointer Douglas, who is part of the LGBTQIA+ community, reacted to the publication and made the same post, but came out in defense of DC Comics and said he was represented.

“Funny that I didn’t turn straight seeing male superheroes kissing women. If an image like that worries you, I’m sorry, but I have something new for your fragile heterosexuality. There will be kissing. Thank you DC for thinking of representing us all and not just a part,” wrote Douglas.

The action meant that Maurício Souza had the team’s doors closed. Coach Renan Dal Zotto repudiated the athlete’s speech and said that “in the case of the Brazilian team, there is no room for homophobic professionals”.

The attitude made the player popular among President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters (no party) and his Instagram following nearly tripled after the post. He received support from senator Flávio Bolsonaro and other personalities.



