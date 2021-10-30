Banks create insurance to recover amounts from improper transactions; understand | Economy

Wagner Peter Measure was necessary after attempted coups by the PIX

The “Digital Protection Insurance”, announced by Bradesco on Monday (25), was designed to indemnify customers who suffered improper banking transactions through the bank’s application after cases of loss, theft, theft, unauthorized payment and coercion. In addition, it covers transfers made via Pix, TED or DOC.

The insurance is already available in the application, where the contract can be made, and has values ​​varying between R$8.99 and R$15.99. Coverage came at a time when there is an increase in fraud. That’s because, according to PSafe, a company specializing in cybersecurity, every six seconds a financial blow is registered in the country.

Raquel Costa, superintendent of Bradesco Auto, stated that if the account holder suffers any of the situations mentioned above, he/she must present documentation.

“The first guideline is that the insured contact Fone Fácil Bradesco immediately, after a loss, simple theft, qualified theft, theft of the mobile device (mobile phone, smartphone or tablet) on which the bank’s application is installed, or in case the insured has been a victim of coercion, to carry out all the necessary cancellations and guidance of the documentation required to proceed with the indemnity process”, declared Raquel.

The indemnity limits vary according to the plan contracted by the account holder, and protection starts 24 hours after the first payment. However, the mobile device is covered by insurance.

Santander will provide insurance until November

Santander Seguro Transactions will also have the same conditions as Bradesco’s insurance. However, it will be available until November, according to the financial institution’s team. The monthly fee for the service varies between R$9.99 and R$24.99, and the account holder will have coverage of R$3,500, R$8,000 or R$ 20 thousand.

Contracting can be done through the application and at the bank’s ATMs, and the customer will have insurance protection when he is coerced into making a Pix or a transfer from his checking account, respecting a grace period, informed the bank staff who made remarks about the service.

“For transfers made under duress, it will be necessary to register a police report. Scams and frauds will not be covered by the new Santander Transactions Insurance. risk, insecurity or coercion, such as a robbery or lightning kidnapping. In the case of fraud and scams, the guideline is that the client must make sure, before carrying out his transactions, about the suitability of the recipient of the funds”, informed the bank.

Other banks do not have this service yet.

When contacted, Itaú stated that it does not yet offer this type of insurance, but “a new solution with protection and coverage for digital transactions carried out under duress should be made available to customers soon”.

Banco do Brasil and Nubank informed that they do not have this service. Also sought after, Caixa Econômica Federal did not return.