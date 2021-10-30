Banks make joint effort to negotiate debt in November | Service | Online Diary

Those who have overdue debt with a financial institution may try to renegotiate the debt as of next Monday (1st), in a virtual joint effort. The initiative will be promoted by the Central Bank, by Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks), by Senacon (National Consumer Secretariat) and by the Federal Senate.

Interested parties must access the consumer.gov.br page to submit proposals until November 30th. After registering, the consumer must choose the institution with which he wants to do business. The bank has up to 10 days to analyze the request and submit a proposal.

“The initiative is aimed at individuals with overdue debts with financial institutions whose modalities do not include assets given as guarantee for the loan”, explains the BC.

In addition to the renegotiations, financial guidance will be offered to those in debt.

Through the website mutirao.febraban.org.br, the debtor will be able to find out what his debts are, when it is worth participating in the joint effort and how much of the budget can be allocated to the payment of these debts at the time of negotiation.

“On the page, those interested in participating in the program will find, for example, a link to the Registry, through which it is possible to access the list of debts in their name with financial institutions”, says the BC.