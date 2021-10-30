Barber is killed within trade; residents report punishment for non-payment to the faction

Ednaldo Mota da Silva, 46, was killed last Friday night, 29, in the Planalto Ayrton Senna neighborhood, in Fortaleza. He owned a barbershop and was on the premises at the time of the crime.

Ednaldo was known as “Bila” and owned the Bila Barbershop. According THE PEOPLE he learned from friends of the victim, he was not involved in organized crime and would have been killed for not paying the “toll” to criminals. “The Toll” is the name of a tax that factions demand from local merchants in order for them to operate under the criminal organizations’ acceptance.

The Military Police was at the scene and guarded the place for the arrival of the Forensic Investigation and the Department of Homicide and Protection of Persons. A police inquiry was initiated and the case is investigated by the 9th Precinct of the DHPP (Homicide and Protection of Persons Precinct). Police did not detail information on the possible motive for the crime.

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

This was one of 10 homicides and findings of dead bodies that took place this Friday, 29. A police inquiry was initiated and the case is investigated by the 9th Precinct of the DHPP.

Complaints

The Police claims that the population can contribute to investigations by passing on information that will help police work. Complaints can be made to number 181, the Hotline of the Public Security and Social Defense Secretariat (SSPDS), or to (85) 3101-0181, which is the WhatsApp number, where complaints can be made via message, audio, video and photography.

Complaints can also be sent to the number (85) 3257-4807, of the DHPP. Confidentiality and anonymity are guaranteed.

Columnists always available and unlimited access. Subscribe O PEOPLE+ by clicking here

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us